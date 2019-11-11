Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Arsenault. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 View Map Memorial service 6:00 PM Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Paul Arsenault, 60, of Erving, MA, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield following a long illness. He was born in Holyoke, MA on August 9, 1959, the son of Melvin and Yolande (Daigle) Arsenault. Paul attended Holy Trinity School in Greenfield and was a graduate of Greenfield High School Class of 1977. For the past 13 years he was Facilities Manager at Clinical & Support Options, Inc., a mental health agency with sites across western Massachusetts. He loved his work and was proud to be a part of CSO's mission. He made many lasting friendships there, and his fun-loving nature and wonderful sense of humor included an infectious smile and laugh that brought joy to everyone he encountered.



In addition to spending time with his family and friends, Paul loved camping, playing pool and darts, golfing, watching football, and riding his motorcycle. He also loved animals and enjoyed taking his dogs Sydney and Toby for walks in the woods.



Besides his beloved wife Melody and son Cameron Arsenault, Paul leaves four brothers, Mike Arsenault, Dan Arsenault and his wife Laurie, Don Arsenault and his wife Brenda, and Rob Arsenault, all of Greenfield; a sister, Diane Dearborn and her husband Mark of Northfield; and many beloved nieces and nephews with whom he loved spending time.



A memorial service to celebrate Paul's life will be held Friday November 15 at 6pm at the Kostanski Funeral Home, 220 Federal Street, Greenfield. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.



Calling hours will be held Friday evening from 4pm until the time of the service.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.



