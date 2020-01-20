Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul D. Johnson. View Sign Service Information Walker Funeral Home 14 High St Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-772-6393 Send Flowers Obituary

Paul Dean Johnson, age 63, passed away at home on January 19, 2020. He was diagnosed with ALS on November 27th, 2017.



Paul was born on March 15, 1956 in Pittsfield, MA to George and Geraldine Johnson. He graduated from Wahconah High School, and UMass, Amherst with a BS degree in Agricultural Economics. He worked at Atkins Farms in Belchertown for many years. He was most recently employed by Verizon as a repair and installation technician. Paul earned an Associate's degree in Telecommunications with high honors from STCC which provided further opportunities within Verizon. He retired after 31 years of service, unable to work due to the onset of ALS.



Paul met his wife, Christine Wright, at College Church, Northampton in 1984, and they enjoyed 34 years of marriage, the birth of four sons and three grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Christine Johnson, sons: Jacob, Jesse, Andrew (Diana), son Evan, daughter Aleithea, Peter (Abigail), and daughter Zion Johnson. He is survived by his brothers Tom Johnson (Ann), James Johnson (Diana), and his sister, Judith Kurtz. He leaves behind 14 nieces and nephews and 10 grand-nieces and nephews.



Paul was a member of Christ Church of Franklin County for 20 years, serving as an elder and deacon, leading many canoe trips and community service projects. He was a generous and hospitable church member, always willing to share his home and resources to those in need. He volunteered as a junior high youth group leader at College Church for 10 years, organizing Bible lessons, creative games and retreats for children with zeal. Paul volunteered at Northfield Mt. on the Nordic Ski Patrol. Paul was exuberant, hard-working, diligent, attentive to detail and timely in all of his work and play. He played soccer, skied, became an expert at table tennis, and enjoyed God's creation through hiking, biking, climbing mountains, canoeing, traveling, and camping. In his early 50s he became a runner, and would run 5 K nearly every day.



The mysterious muscle weakness, fatigue, and loss of ability to swallow, speak, and breathe overtook Paul all too soon. As he trusted in Jesus Christ, he relied fully on God's promises from Psalm 73: You guide me with your counsel, and afterward you will receive me to glory, Whom have I in heaven but you? And there is nothing on earth that I desire besides you. Though my heart and flesh fail, God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever.



He was thankful for the care of close friends, family, the ALS Association, and medical professionals that worked compassionately for his sake. Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to the ALS Association of Western Massachusetts. Graveside service is at 10:00 am on Friday, January 24th at Green River Cemetery, Greenfield, MA. Memorial Service is at 12 noon at College Church, in Northampton, MA. The public is welcome to both events.



Arrangements are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, 14 High Street, Greenfield.

Paul Dean Johnson, age 63, passed away at home on January 19, 2020. He was diagnosed with ALS on November 27th, 2017.Paul was born on March 15, 1956 in Pittsfield, MA to George and Geraldine Johnson. He graduated from Wahconah High School, and UMass, Amherst with a BS degree in Agricultural Economics. He worked at Atkins Farms in Belchertown for many years. He was most recently employed by Verizon as a repair and installation technician. Paul earned an Associate's degree in Telecommunications with high honors from STCC which provided further opportunities within Verizon. He retired after 31 years of service, unable to work due to the onset of ALS.Paul met his wife, Christine Wright, at College Church, Northampton in 1984, and they enjoyed 34 years of marriage, the birth of four sons and three grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Christine Johnson, sons: Jacob, Jesse, Andrew (Diana), son Evan, daughter Aleithea, Peter (Abigail), and daughter Zion Johnson. He is survived by his brothers Tom Johnson (Ann), James Johnson (Diana), and his sister, Judith Kurtz. He leaves behind 14 nieces and nephews and 10 grand-nieces and nephews.Paul was a member of Christ Church of Franklin County for 20 years, serving as an elder and deacon, leading many canoe trips and community service projects. He was a generous and hospitable church member, always willing to share his home and resources to those in need. He volunteered as a junior high youth group leader at College Church for 10 years, organizing Bible lessons, creative games and retreats for children with zeal. Paul volunteered at Northfield Mt. on the Nordic Ski Patrol. Paul was exuberant, hard-working, diligent, attentive to detail and timely in all of his work and play. He played soccer, skied, became an expert at table tennis, and enjoyed God's creation through hiking, biking, climbing mountains, canoeing, traveling, and camping. In his early 50s he became a runner, and would run 5 K nearly every day.The mysterious muscle weakness, fatigue, and loss of ability to swallow, speak, and breathe overtook Paul all too soon. As he trusted in Jesus Christ, he relied fully on God's promises from Psalm 73: You guide me with your counsel, and afterward you will receive me to glory, Whom have I in heaven but you? And there is nothing on earth that I desire besides you. Though my heart and flesh fail, God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever.He was thankful for the care of close friends, family, the ALS Association, and medical professionals that worked compassionately for his sake. Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to the ALS Association of Western Massachusetts. Graveside service is at 10:00 am on Friday, January 24th at Green River Cemetery, Greenfield, MA. Memorial Service is at 12 noon at College Church, in Northampton, MA. The public is welcome to both events.Arrangements are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, 14 High Street, Greenfield. Published in Recorder on Jan. 20, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close