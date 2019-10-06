Paul D. Orszulak, 71, a resident of Greenfield, MA for 42 years, passed away unexpectedly on September 27, 2019.



Paul was born in Palmer, MA and attended Palmer Schools. After graduation, he enlisted in the Navy and served for 4 years. After his honorable discharge, he attended and graduated from Mass College of Pharmacy with a B.S., retiring after working as a pharmacist until 2010.



He was a past Exalted Ruler of the Greenfield Benevolent Protective Order of Elks and was also a member of the St. Joseph's Polish Society in Thorndike, MA. Paul enjoyed fishing, hunting and playing cards.



He leaves his life partner Lori Wegiel of Greenfield and his sister Barbara Emly of Florida. He was predeceased by his parents, Ethel and Roman "Jake" Orszulak.



Calling hours will be at the Walker Funeral Home, 14 High St., Greenfield, MA from 5-7pm on Wednesday, October 9. A Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Trinity Church, Main St, Greenfield at 10am on Thursday, October 10.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dakin Humane Society, 163 Montague Rd, Leverett, MA 01054 or Home Base Veteran & Family Care, 125 Nashua St., STE 540, Boston, MA 02114.

