Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul J. Tuttle. View Sign

Paul J. Tuttle, 53 of 9 K Street, Turners Falls, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, MA from surgical complications. Born in Greenfield on March 8, 1966 he was the son of Gates, Jr. and Joann (Rabideau) Tuttle.



Paul attended Greenfield schools and played trumpet in the marching bands. He served in the U.S. Army and was a Military Policeman serving in Korea and an MP at White Sands Military Base in New Mexico.



Paul worked at the Greenfield Recorder, Australis Fish Farm and Leeds Veteran's Hospital. He was a member of the VFW of Turners Falls. He played all brass musical instruments and was an avid outdoors man. He loved bird hunting, fishing, camping, off road driving and sports with his children who were the love of his life. He also enjoyed cooking.



Paul is survived by his 2 sons, Austin and Cameron and a daughter Haylee. He also leaves his mother Joann Tuttle, 3 brothers Christopher, Michael and Gates III, his former wife Andrea Tuttle, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



He was predeceased by his infant son Jeremiah, his father Gates Tuttle, Jr and a brother Raymond.



Services for Paul will be held on Monday, April 8th at 10:00am at the Faith Church, 331 Silver Street, Greenfield. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .





Paul J. Tuttle, 53 of 9 K Street, Turners Falls, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, MA from surgical complications. Born in Greenfield on March 8, 1966 he was the son of Gates, Jr. and Joann (Rabideau) Tuttle.Paul attended Greenfield schools and played trumpet in the marching bands. He served in the U.S. Army and was a Military Policeman serving in Korea and an MP at White Sands Military Base in New Mexico.Paul worked at the Greenfield Recorder, Australis Fish Farm and Leeds Veteran's Hospital. He was a member of the VFW of Turners Falls. He played all brass musical instruments and was an avid outdoors man. He loved bird hunting, fishing, camping, off road driving and sports with his children who were the love of his life. He also enjoyed cooking.Paul is survived by his 2 sons, Austin and Cameron and a daughter Haylee. He also leaves his mother Joann Tuttle, 3 brothers Christopher, Michael and Gates III, his former wife Andrea Tuttle, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.He was predeceased by his infant son Jeremiah, his father Gates Tuttle, Jr and a brother Raymond.Services for Paul will be held on Monday, April 8th at 10:00am at the Faith Church, 331 Silver Street, Greenfield. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Published in Recorder on Apr. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Recorder Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.