Paul M. Charest died peacefully at Bay State Hospital on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. He was born on September 29, 1951, to Phillip J. Charest and Blanche Cadieux.
He grew up in Turners Falls and graduated Turners Falls High School in 1969.
He spent 5 years in a Children's hospital for an orthopedic issue which made him very active when he returned home. He loved sports and played softball, basketball,& swimming. He was a lifelong fan of the Patriots & Celtics.
Paul loved traveling and spent months touring Europe and loved his trips to Dominican Republic and Belize. He also made multiple trips to Germany's Oktoberfest.
He worked at Montague Machine, Esleeck Paper Mill and finally at Deerfield Urethane until his retirement.
He leaves his daughter Julie and her husband Andy Craig. He also leaves an older brother, Ronald Charest and his wife Carol of Wilbraham, nephews Kevin of Oregon, Craig of Wilbraham, Keith of Orange and his wife Carrie and a niece Cheryl Canty and her boys Dominic and Corey of Florida.
Paul was a very generous person and welcomed everyone to his home. His greatest joy was spending time with friends and family.
Due to Covid, there will be a celebration of life when practical in 2021 for all his friends and loved ones, as he would have wanted.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Children's Hospital of your choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home, for condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com