Paul M. Williams "Bob" of Colrain, MA born August 14, 1956 went on to reunite with his father and mother, Roger and June Williams on December 29, 2019. Paul graduated from Mohawk Trail Regional High School, worked over 30 years at Lamson & Goodnow, raised three awesome kids, started a second hand store with his best friend and wife and retired fully in 2018 to spend the rest of his days with family fishing and going to the casino.



Paul will forever be missed by a long list of loved ones: wife, Kendra Sherwin-Williams, daughter, Christina Williams, daughter and son in law, Shannon and Norm Emond, son and daughter in law Shawn and Kate Williams. Sister Arlene Williams and brother in law Mel Simpson, sister and what's his name, Julie Shaw-MacDougal and Mikey, brothers Roger, Lee and Dan Williams, sister Nanci Giard, brother and sister in law Mark and Jenn Williams, brother in law Scott Sherwin, step children Madelyn Rosa, Jason Bailey, Lisa Woodard, Lovia Koscinski and Nikki Williams as well as several wonderful grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



Paul blessed everyone he met with his kind, patient, loving, open mind and heart. He was an amazing husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend. Everything he did in his life happened with and for his beloved family. His time when not spent working to provide financially for his family was spent laughing, loving and enjoying his family.



His heart was happiest close to home. He enjoyed fishing, snowmobiling, dirt biking, kayaking, playing cards, playing guitar hero, hiking, bicycling and playing horseshoes with his family. When he ventured, he found great peace going to Florida with his wife annually. "Bob" will be missed daily but a little extra during each Kansas City Chiefs game, especially when they play the Pats.



A Celebration of Life will be held at the Colrain Community Church 306 Main Rd. Colrain, MA 01340 on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 1pm.

