Paul Richard Howes of State St., Shelburne Falls, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at home. He was born in Northampton, May 26, 1960 to the late Kimball W. and Ann F. Howes. He attended local schools, and graduated from Northampton High School in 1979.



As a child, he was part of the Florence neighborhood gang that played games and had adventures. These friends remained throughout his life, sharing in hunting, fishing, and scuba diving. He and his family enjoyed a robust winter life that included skiing at Berkshire Snow Basin and cross country skiing in the local area. Each summer, he delighted in joining the extended family at their camps on Bashan Lake in Connecticut. He also shared the sense of giving back to the community through the Masons, Shriners, and Ski Patrol with his father.



Paul was married to Elizabeth Howes for the past 20 years, settling into a comfortable and adventurous life. They met at Berkshire East, doing Ski Patrol. They traveled abroad frequently, journeying on rail and ski trips throughout Europe, delighting in another plate of food on a cruise ship, and visiting Beth's Italian cousins in Sicily. But at home, often the best part of his day was sitting with his wife on the deck overlooking the Deerfield River, each sipping a glass of wine. They would watch the duck family grow or the bald eagle hunt in their natural habitat.



Paul will be missed by his co-workers at Northfield Mount Herman, where he took pride in having the gymnasium ready for the students, faculty, and school tours. He enjoyed imparting wisdom to the work-study students. He would try to help them feel less lonely, when they were so far from home.



As well as his wife, he leaves his stepchildren, Jennifer Pride (Anthony Scelsi) and Christopher Pride (Andrea Latour), and two adorable granddaughters, Autumn Pride and Jolene Scelsi. He is survived by his sister Florence Howes, nephew Kimball Howes III and niece Kimberlyn Semb. He was predeceased by his brother Kimball Howes II.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Berkshire East Ski Patrol, 66 Thunder Mountain Rd., Charlemont, MA 01339.



A gathering will be at a later date, when we can have social gatherings again. Arrangements are under the direction of Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Shelburne Falls, MA.

