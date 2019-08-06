Paul S. Bellany, fifty-nine, died on July 15, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was born the son of James W. Bellany and the late Rosalie Bellany on September 26, 1959.



He is survived by this father Jim, his step-mother of forty-three years, Carolyn Bellany, two sisters, Christine DiLeo (Anthony); and Angela Bristol (Alan), his brother, Christopher Bellany, his nieces, Kaleigh DeMello and Brianna Bristol, and his nephews, Andrew DeMello, Ryan Bristol, Michael DiLeo (Kerri); Gregory DiLeo (Alexis) and Matthew DiLeo and his companion, Cassie. He also leaves behind several cousins, one great-niece, three great-nephews, and his very special friend, Kevin Wormstead.



According to his wishes, Paul was cremated and there will be no services.

