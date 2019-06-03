Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pauline M. Brunelle. View Sign Service Information McCarthy Funeral Homes 36 Bank Row Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-774-4808 Send Flowers Obituary

Pauline Marguerite (Miner) Brunelle, 92, a resident of 62 Shore Drive, formerly of Erving, MA, passed peacefully at home in the loving presence of family on Saturday morning, June 1, 2019, following a period of declining health.



A native of Montague, MA, she was born on December 14, 1926 to Lillian E. (Foster) and Joseph A. Miner. Pauline was educated in Montague Public Schools and was a graduate of Turners Falls High School in the Class of 1946. She married Omer Brunelle in 1948 in Turners Falls, MA and they celebrated 40 years of marriage together prior to his death in September of 1988. Following her husband's death, Pauline was fortunate to have the companionship of Russell Hillman of Shutesbury, with whom she resided for over 20 years.



Pauline was employed for over 25 years as an assembler for the Millers Falls Tool Company. She enjoyed boating on Lake Wyola with Russell, fresh water and deep sea fishing, vacationing to Cape Cod, crocheting, reading and jig saw puzzles.



She is lovingly remembered by her daughter, Fay M. Lore and her husband Peter, of Hadley, MA, her grandchildren Jill Settle and her husband Adam and their children Julia and Mason, of Auburn, MA, Thomas Lore of Granby, CT., and Mark Lore and his children Jordan and Mark of Wynantskill, NY. Additionally, she leaves her companion Russell Hillman and his family of Shutesbury, MA - with special acknowledgement to James and Mary Hillman for their unwavering and devoted attention to Pauline as her caregivers.



Funeral services will be observed on SATURDAY, JUNE 8, 2019 from the McCarthy Funeral Homes, 14 Prospect Street, Turners Falls, MA at 11:00AM, with a Catholic Rite of Burial service to be conducted by Marguerite Noga, Pastoral Minister of Our Lady of Peace Church, Turners Falls, MA. Rites of committal and burial will follow in the Center Cemetery, Erving, MA. The Brunelle family will receive guests from 10:00AM until the time of the services.



Pauline's family wishes to express their appreciation to Hospice of Franklin County for their exemplary care. They request that a donation to Hospice be considered in Pauline's memory at 329 Conway Street, Suite 2, Greenfield, MA 01301. The McCarthy Funeral Homes of Greenfield and Turners Falls, MA, have been entrusted with the arrangements. Guest book and condolence message available at

Pauline Marguerite (Miner) Brunelle, 92, a resident of 62 Shore Drive, formerly of Erving, MA, passed peacefully at home in the loving presence of family on Saturday morning, June 1, 2019, following a period of declining health.A native of Montague, MA, she was born on December 14, 1926 to Lillian E. (Foster) and Joseph A. Miner. Pauline was educated in Montague Public Schools and was a graduate of Turners Falls High School in the Class of 1946. She married Omer Brunelle in 1948 in Turners Falls, MA and they celebrated 40 years of marriage together prior to his death in September of 1988. Following her husband's death, Pauline was fortunate to have the companionship of Russell Hillman of Shutesbury, with whom she resided for over 20 years.Pauline was employed for over 25 years as an assembler for the Millers Falls Tool Company. She enjoyed boating on Lake Wyola with Russell, fresh water and deep sea fishing, vacationing to Cape Cod, crocheting, reading and jig saw puzzles.She is lovingly remembered by her daughter, Fay M. Lore and her husband Peter, of Hadley, MA, her grandchildren Jill Settle and her husband Adam and their children Julia and Mason, of Auburn, MA, Thomas Lore of Granby, CT., and Mark Lore and his children Jordan and Mark of Wynantskill, NY. Additionally, she leaves her companion Russell Hillman and his family of Shutesbury, MA - with special acknowledgement to James and Mary Hillman for their unwavering and devoted attention to Pauline as her caregivers.Funeral services will be observed on SATURDAY, JUNE 8, 2019 from the McCarthy Funeral Homes, 14 Prospect Street, Turners Falls, MA at 11:00AM, with a Catholic Rite of Burial service to be conducted by Marguerite Noga, Pastoral Minister of Our Lady of Peace Church, Turners Falls, MA. Rites of committal and burial will follow in the Center Cemetery, Erving, MA. The Brunelle family will receive guests from 10:00AM until the time of the services.Pauline's family wishes to express their appreciation to Hospice of Franklin County for their exemplary care. They request that a donation to Hospice be considered in Pauline's memory at 329 Conway Street, Suite 2, Greenfield, MA 01301. The McCarthy Funeral Homes of Greenfield and Turners Falls, MA, have been entrusted with the arrangements. Guest book and condolence message available at www.mcarthyfuneralhomes.com Published in Recorder on June 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close