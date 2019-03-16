Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pauline M. Smiaroski. View Sign

Pauline (Togneri) Smiaroski passed away Friday, March 15th at Buckley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Montague, MA October 19, 1936, she was the daughter of Hazel (Sharkey) and Charles Togneri. She grew up in and attended Greenfield schools, graduating with highest honors in 1954. She was a member of the Greenfield High School Chorus, played clarinet in the GHS band, and was a self-taught pianist.



She married Donald Smiaroski of Deerfield on April 12, 1958.



They lived in Laurel, Delaware for a year while Don worked as a representative of Eastern States Feed Company. They returned to Massachusetts in 1959 to live and work on the Smiaroski family farm.



She became a member of St. Stanislaus B & M Church in South Deerfield in 1959. She was a member of St. Anne's Sodality, taught religious education, and sang in and directed St. Cecilia's Choir. She also was a member of the Pioneer Valley Symphony Chorus, the Old Deerfield Singing Group, and the Early American Singing Group of Deerfield. For many years she was a member of the board of directors of the Old Deerfield Library



Pauline worked at UMass Copy Center from 1966-68. In the early 1980's, after her children had grown, she returned to work as a teacher's aide at Davis Street School in Greenfield and in Old Deerfield Elementary School. She worked for Container Associates of Greenfield as a secretary and became executive secretary for the Connecticut River Valley Flood Control Commission. She worked at Channing L Bete Co in the late 1980's in the Financial Services and Support Department until her retirement in 1998.



She and her husband enjoyed summer camping trips with their children, visiting much of New England and Canada in their travels. They also went on several cruises, a 6 week camper trip along the East Coast and the Deep South, and visits to Latin America.



In 1990 they bought a home in New Harbor, Maine, which became a haven for them and their family, enjoying the ocean, surf, and Pemaquid Lighthouse in that area.



She leaves behind her daughters Mary Susan and her husband Esteban Cabello, Jean and her husband Robert Henskens, and sons Paul and his wife Kelly, and Neal. Her grandchildren are Rowan Smiaroski, Lela and Victoria Henskens, and Joel and Nina Smiaroski. She is predeceased by her daughter Gail in 1979 and her husband Donald in 2005.



Calling hours will be at Wrisley Funeral Home on Wednesday from 5-7 pm. There will be a sevice at the funeral home on Thursday at 9:15 am, followed at 10 am by a mass of Christian burial at Holy Family Church.



Donations may be made in Pauline's memory to the Pioneer Valley Symphony Orchestra or St Cecilia's Choir at Holy Family Church.



