She married Stanley Walendzik in 1946 and they were together until his passing in 1990. They lived all their married life in South Deerfield, MA.



Pauline worked at GTD in Greenfield, the Plastic Shop in South Deerfield, and was a waitress at the former Frontier Pharmacy in South Deerfield. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and a member and former president of St. Ann's Sodality of St. Stanislaus Church.



She is survived by three daughters - Judy Tozloski (Charlie) of Sunderland, Paula Hepburn (Larry) of Sunderland, and Joyce Keller (Tim) of Concord, NC. She had 4 grandchildren - Jeremy, Daniel and Brenda Tozloski and Chelsea Childers. She leaves behind 3 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews. Pauline is also survived by one older sister, Wendy Carrier of Decatur, AL.



Pauline loved spending time at the South Deerfield Senior Center where she could meet and chat with many of her friends. She thoroughly enjoyed walking, reading, crocheting, and most especially NASCAR. She loved the company of youngsters, especially her grandchildren.



Pauline appreciated the frequent visits and assistance of Family and friends. The family would like to thank Hospice and the staff at Buckley HealthCare Center for their loving care. Calling hours will be held at Wrisley Funeral Home in South Deerfield, MA from 10 - 11 am on Thursday January 2, 2020 with services to follow at the funeral home at 11:00 am with Fr. Philippe Roux officiating. A private graveside service with the family will be held in the spring.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Buckley HealthCare Center, 95 Laurel St., Greenfield, MA, South County Rescue Service, the Greenfield Fire Department, or a .



Expressions of sympathy are available at:

