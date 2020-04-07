Pearl C. (Rowell) Stetson, 76, of King Ave. died Sunday, April 5, 2020 at home after a battle with cancer. She was born in Webster, MA on March 15, 1944, the daughter of Carroll and Marie (Johnson) Rowell.
The family moved from Shelburne to Greenfield in 1961, and Pearl graduated from Greenfield High School in 1962.
Pearl was a supervisor and machinist at the Yankee Candle Company in South Deerfield for 26 years, until her retirement.
Pearl enjoyed camping, visits with friends and family, spending time with her grand- and great grandchildren, country music, cooking, shopping, sewing and crocheting, and her computer games.
Among her survivors, Pearl leaves her husband, of fifty one years, Ronald L. Stetson, Sr.; two children, Lisa M. Bailey of Millers Falls and Ronald Stetson, Jr. of Bernardston; two granddaughters, Ashley Bailey and Felicia Stetson; two great granddaughters, Elena Bailey and Brooklynn Brunelle; three sisters, Patricia Sevene of Greenfield, Barbara Doubleday of Florida and Ella Arial of Gill; three brothers, Joe Rowell and his wife, Kim, of Colorado, Richard Rowell of Greenfield and Donald Rowell and wife Cyndie of Conway; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, Pearl was predeceased by a brother, Phillip C. Rowell on July 13, 2001, a sister, Katherine M. Mallon on May 9, 2011 and a granddaughter, Courtney L. Stetson on March 19, 1999.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services and burial will be private. A Celebration of Life for Pearl will be planned at a later date when large gatherings can again be had.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home. For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Recorder on Apr. 7, 2020