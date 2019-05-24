Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Penny L. Urgiel. View Sign Service Information Kidder Funeral Home 1 Parker Avenue Northfield , MA 01360 (413)-498-5359 Send Flowers Obituary

Penny L. Urgiel, 73 of Gill, Ma. died Wednesday (5-22-2019) at Baystate Medical Center, Springfield, Ma. She was born in South Hadley, Ma. on November 11, 1945 the daughter of Edward and Jean (Reagan) Roberts. She was a graduate of Arms Academy in Shelburne Falls, Ma. On July 29, 1965 she married Alexander "Sandy" Urgiel Jr. in Turners Falls, Ma. She worked for many years as a bookkeeper, working at A.R. Sandri in Greenfield, Ma. then for Greenfield Dental, Greenfield, Ma. and finally for Streeters Store in Bernardston, Ma. She was secretary, treasurer, for the Franklin County Farm Bureau for over 35 years. She was an avid Red Sox fan and enjoyed going to Foxwood casino. Her greatest love was her grandchildren and great grandchildren.



She is survived by her husband of 54 years, and her children: Alexander III of Gill, Ma. Andrea Morris of Greenfield, Ma. Alison Crochier and her husband Randy of Gill, Ma. and Aimee Urgiel of Greenfield, Ma. She is also survived by her siblings Alan Roberts and his wife Elaine of North Carolina, Warren Roberts of Pennsylvania, David Roberts and his wife Maureen of Florida, Joyce Kamins and her husband Don of California, Sally Zimmerman and her husband Paul of Maine, and Janet Hensel and her husband Tom of Tennessee, and her grandchildren: Michael Crochier, Whitney Urgiel, Christopher Urgiel, Lucas Morris, Olivia Morris, Adam Maynard, and Jacob Maynard, and great grandchildren: Beckett Crochier, and Isabella Urgiel. Randy, Henry, Kyla and Dominic Crochier held a special place in her heart. She will be deeply missed by her Cousin and closest friend Nancy Leslie of Peabody MA.



Funeral services will be Tuesday (5-28-2019) at 11:00 A.M. at the United Church of Bernardston, Church St. Bernardston, Ma. The Rev. David Neil, Pastor will officiate. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.



There are no calling hours.



Donations in her memory can be made to Franklin County T.R.I.A.D.



Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave. Northfield is in charge of arrangements.



