Peter A. Crochier
Peter A. Crochier, 65, of 54 High St., passed away July 15, 2020.

He was the son of Janet Wonsey and Napoleon Crochier, born in Montague, MA on June 15, 1955.

He worked at Pete's Tire Barns for 30 plus years until his retirement. He loved watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy and going deep sea fishing.

He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Susan, his daughters Rachel Sumner (Ed) of South Carolina, Emily Carey of Southampton, MA, Jessica White (Wally) of Greenfield, Kimberly Call (Jay) of Colrain, 4 grandsons Kyle and Joey White of Greenfield, Derick and Logan Call of Colrain, a granddaughter Gabriella of Southampton, siblings Robert of Plymouth, MA, Paula of Orange, MA, Paul of Westfield, MA, and Randy of Gill, MA. He also leaves numerous nieces and nephews.

Pete was predeceased by a grandson Dakota Crochier, brothers Michael Crochier and Gerald Crochier and a sister Mary Ann Gifford.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.

Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Greenfield is assisting the family.

Published in Recorder on Jul. 19, 2020.
