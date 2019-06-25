Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter B. Zale. View Sign Service Information Wrisley Funeral Home 90 Sugarloaf Street South Deerfield , MA 01373 (413)-665-4046 Memorial service 1:00 PM St. John's Episcopal Church Ashfield , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Peter Batchelor Zale was born on November 14, 1951 in Evanston, Illinois, the son of Irving and Jayne (Batchelor) Zale, both of Chicago, Illinois. He grew up in Evanston and attended Evanston Township High School. But once he left the midwest for college at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, he never looked back. He graduated in 1973 with a bachelor's in Liberal Arts, then two years later was granted a master's degree in Adult & Continuing Education. Peter died peacefully at home on Monday, June 24, surrounded by his loving family.



Peter and Ellen Ishbel MacLeish married on August 18, 1974 in Harwood, Maryland, and they spent the next few years in Baltimore. To everyone's surprise, he began a lifelong career in the insurance industry, ultimately in insurance software. To Ellen's surprise, he also revealed a deep and lifelong passion for golf.



When Ellen and Peter moved to Conway, Massachusetts in 1978, the family began to grow. Alexander, Nora, and William were born in 1979, 1982, and 1987, respectively, and Peter worked in locations as far-flung as Pittsfield, Lowell, Brunswick, Maine, and Bothel, Washington to support this gang. He is survived by his wife, and Alexander of New Salem (and his wife, Aimie, and their children Mat and Nina), Nora of Conway (and her wife, Synphany), and William of Conway.



Pete was known not only for his love of golf, but also his passion for aging foreign cars, his acumen regarding the ins and outs of many an American airport and all of the best restaurants in the surrounding cities, and the rolling green hills of western Massachusetts-about which he was known to wax poetic: "It's beautiful country out here." Additionally, his family members were frequently treated to his thorough counsel on any number of topics.



His family and friends will miss him dearly, but are comforted with the notion that golf courses all over western Massachusetts-particularly Edge Hill in Ashfield-will be seeing the shade of Peter for years to come (possibly in an old Jaguar).



The family expresses deep gratitude to the visiting nurses of Overlook VNA and Hospice of Franklin County. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Peter's name be sent to the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, the ACLU, or the Franklin Land Trust. A memorial service in Peter's honor will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church in Ashfield, Massachusetts on Friday, June 28, at 1:00 PM.



