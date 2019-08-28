Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter Kemble. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Peter Kemble, New England architect, graphic designer and digital printmaker, died on June 15, 2019 in Greenfield, Mass. at age 80.



In 2005 Peter fell in love with a mid-century modern house in the town of Greenfield, made up his mind on the spot and moved to Greenfield from his long-time home in Cambridge, Mass. As Peter told the story, he felt discouraged at ever finding a place he loved and could call home when the name "Greenfield" popped into his mind. A quick search of the internet produced the one house that met his exacting architectural standards and in a community in which he felt immediately at home. He celebrated his good luck daily by breakfasting at The Greenfield Market Co-op with his many friends.



Mr. Kemble, the son of William Kemble and Virginia Kellogg Kemble, grew up in Bedford, New York. He was educated at The Pomfret School in Pomfret. Conn., graduated from Trinity College in Hartford, Conn. in 1961 and then from The Graduate School of Design at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., where he received a Masters of Architecture in 1966.



Throughout his career Peter demonstrated strong skills as a writer and editor as well as an artist. He was "at his playful best" when writing insightful articles for the Trinity College newspaper and, as editor (with Charles Jencks) of Connection, a student journal at Harvard's Graduate School of Design that was both platform and catalyst for dialogue among architects, historians, theorists, and artists.



After graduating from Harvard's GSD, Peter worked at Cambridge 7 Architects, and as a partner at The Cambridge Design Partnership, before opening the Cambridge graphic design firm Designs & Devices with Stephen Tucker and Deenie Yudell in 1970. At Designs & Devices, Peter designed multiple exhibits, including Concepts of the Bauhaus: The Busch-Reisinger Museum Collection, for Harvard, and won many commissions to produce catalogs for exhibitions of art and architecture including his catalog for the Gropius House in Lincoln, Mass.



In addition to overseeing Designs & Devices, Mr. Kemble taught at the Boston Architectural Center and participated in juries of student work at the Rhode Island School of Design, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the Massachusetts College of Art.



During the later years of his career, Mr. Kemble focused his artistic talent on digital printmaking while indulging his verbal pyrotechnics in the titles he gave to each of his prints. His digital print work was recognized in single-person and juried shows at Deerfield Academy in Deerfield, Mass., The Turtle Gallery in Deer Isle, Maine where he owned a summer home, and at the A3 Gallery in Amherst, Mass.



Mr. Kemble was predeceased in 1987, by his wife, Dr. Carol Biber, a noted neuropsychologist at the Aphasia Research Center at Boston University School of Medicine. Peter leaves his many, many friends whom he nurtured and cared for as family. His wit, humor, and gracious hosting will be terribly missed by all who knew him. Celebrations of Peter's life will be held in the spring.

