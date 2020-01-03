Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter M. King. View Sign Service Information Wrisley Funeral Home 90 Sugarloaf Street South Deerfield , MA 01373 (413)-665-4046 Calling hours 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Wrisley Funeral Home 90 Sugarloaf Street South Deerfield , MA 01373 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Wrisley Funeral Home 90 Sugarloaf Street South Deerfield , MA 01373 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Peter M. King passed away suddenly at Baystate Franklin Medical Center on Tuesday December 31, 2019. He was born March 12, 1936 in Englewood, New Jersey son of David J. and Beatrice (Smith) King. He graduated from Staples High in Westport, Connecticut.



Peter was a veteran of the USMC serving active duty from 1954-1956 and then in the Reserves till 1959. He was a longtime employee of the Railroad Springfield Terminal retiring in 1999. After his retirement he enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading and traveling with his wife. Peter was an avid history buff and was employed by Historic Deerfield as a Docent.



He leaves his wife of 42 years Arlene J. (Klinker) King, sons John King and wife Margaret of Elizabeth City, NC, James King of Metairie, LA, and Richard King of Lynn, MA, a son Mark King predeceased him in 1981. He leaves 2 step-children Jennifer (Gould) Dekoschak and her husband Michael of Ashfield, MA and Kevin Gould and his partner Andrea Guild of Upton, MA. Peter is survived by his twin brother, Paul King and his wife Mary of Mount Solon, VA. He was predeceased by his other siblings, David King, Elizabeth Wells, Patricia Gallagher, Janet Sheldon, and Thomas King. Peter will be sadly missed by his 11 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren who he loved deeply and was very proud of.



Funeral Services will be held at Wrisley Funeral Home on Monday. Calling Hours will be from 9am-11am with a service following immediately after. Graveside services will be held in the spring. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the South County Ambulance, 88 Greenfield Road, South Deerfield, MA 01373.



