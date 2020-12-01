OCTOBER 24, 1939-NOVEMBER 23, 2020
Born and raised in the small town of Gorham, NH, in the foothills of the White Mountains, Peter attended the local public schools where he was a dedicated student. He played basketball in a gym he described as "so tiny, the painted circle around the foul line nearly intersected with the circle at center court."
Growing up, he worked a variety of jobs including manually setting pins at the bowling alley and working at the town gas station. He recalls installing a seatbelt for Carroll Shelby, so he could participate in the Mt. Washington Hillclimb Auto Race. When he was older, he worked summers as a pole man for the Brown Paper Company on the Androscoggin River, standing on pilings in the middle of the river and sorting logs as they floated towards the mill.
When he graduated from Gorham High School with his class of twenty-four students, he received a scholarship to the University of New Hampshire where he studied engineering and business. UNH is also where he met Phebe, his wife of 59 years.
One summer, he worked as a civil engineer in Los Angeles, helping survey Dodger Stadium and the Hollywood Walk of Stars. The next year, he surveyed for the California Forest Service using pack horses to carry their gear into remote forest areas near Bakersfield, CA. At one point, his group had to stop what they were doing and assist a team of smoke jumpers fight a forest fire in Sequoia National Park.
Upon graduating from UNH, Pete enlisted in the Navy, attending OCS in Newport, Rhode Island, a location that became a family favorite. He achieved the rank of Lieutenant JG and proudly served aboard the USS Warrington, a destroyer that helped patrol the waters off the coast of Florida, monitoring the activity of Russian submarines during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
After the Navy, Pete returned to New Hampshire to get his MBA from Dartmouth's Tuck School of Business. Between years at Tuck, he worked for the Gillette Company. Upon graduating, he joined the duMont Corporation, an industrial cutting tool company in Greenfield, MA, where he worked his way up to president and owner until his retirement in 2000.
Pete was an avid volunteer, serving the Franklin Country area as a Little League coach, and a member of the school board. He also served on boards for the local YMCA, the Franklin Savings Bank, the Bay State Franklin Medical Center, and Bay State Health Systems.
He was a lifelong fan of New England sports teams, enjoyed history, and traveled the world with his family. Pete was a loving and devoted husband and loyal friend who could fill a room with his laugh.
The son of Harry and Mary Fitzpatrick Elliott, Pete is survived by his wife, Phebe Sherman Elliott; his sisters, Susan Schwarz, and Joyce (Tom) Carne; son Thomas (wife Stephanie), and daughter Elizabeth (husband Kevin McKelvey). He was a proud, loving Gumpa to Peter Elliott, William Elliott, Phebe McKelvey and Tim McKelvey.
Due to Covid, the family will have a private memorial service at the Sarasota National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, food or gifts, please consider a gift to a local food pantry or FeedingAmerica.org
.