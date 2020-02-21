Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Philip A. "Scruff" Crosier Jr.. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Send Flowers Obituary





Scruff was a self employed handyman.



He enjoyed spending time outdoors, fishing and hunting. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, especially little Cassie. Scruff also enjoyed entertaining his cat, Kitty.



Among his survivors, Philip "Scruff" leaves his father, Philip A. Crosier, Sr. of Colrain; a sister, Seana Hoynoski and her husband Jeffrey of Turners Falls; two brothers, Colin Ferderer and his wife Autumn of Greenfield and Martin Crosier of Hudson, NH; and three stepchildren, Melanie Cloutier and her husband Rick of Northfield; Sherry Bergin of Greenfield; and Edward Gibson and his wife Dawna of Greenfield. Scruff also leaves several nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren, aunts, uncles and cousins.



Scruff was predeceased by his wife, Phyllis (Mackenzie) Crosier on December 2, 2016, and his mother, Jean Crosier.



Funeral services are private. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dakin Humane Society, P.O. Box 6307, Springfield, MA 01101 or to the Franklin County Sherriff's Office Regional Dog Shelter, 10 Sandy Lane, Turners Falls, MA 01376.



www.kostanskifuneralhome.com

