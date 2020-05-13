Philip P. "Zooter" Courtemanche, 55, of Fort Square passed away unexpectedly Tuesday (5-12-20) at Baystate Franklin Medical Center. He was born in Greenfield August 12, 1964 the son of Philip and Patricia (Dyer) Courtemanche Sr.
"Zooter" attended Holy Trinity School and graduated from Turners Falls High School Class of 1982. He went on to attended Westfield State College.
Phil was a cook at Brad's Place in Greenfield for over 30 years.
"Zooter" was an avid sports fan, enjoying many Red Sox games at Fenway Park. Phil's passion was all New England sports. He was a wealth of knowledge and knew many facts and statistics of the game. He also was a Notre Dame fan. For a period of time Phil would receive a call from Jay Fidanza of WHAI to discuss the previous night's games. This came to be known as Hot Off The Grill with Phil.
"Zooter" leaves his father Philip Sr. of San Diego, CA, his sisters; Katie Lapachinski and her fiance Jimmy Guy of Turners Falls and Jodi Emond and her husband Albert of Greenfield, his beloved nephews Eric Thayer and Joshua Lapachinski both of Turners Falls. Phil also leaves several aunts, uncles, cousins and many, many friends. He was predeceased by his mother Patricia in 2008.
Private graveside services will take place at St. Anne's Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to:
The American Cancer Society or The Food Bank of Western MA
Arrangements are under the direction of Kostanski Funeral Home.
For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com
Published in Recorder on May 13, 2020.