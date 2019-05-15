Guest Book View Sign Service Information Service 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Unity Park Turners Falls , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Phillip R. Estabrook, Jr., 51 of Englewood, Florida, passed away May 8, 2019 at home after a period of declining health. He was born in Greenfield, Mass on June 23, 1967, the son of Phillip Estabrook and Gloria Warchol (Clark).



Phillip graduated from Greenfield High School in 1985 and then attended Greenfield Community College.



Phillip worked at Greenfield Furniture for several years. He loved to volunteer his time at



Phillip valued family above all else and had a great love for his many friends. He was a great listener to those who needed an ear. Phillip loved the Lord and often quoted from scripture.



Survivors include his father Phillip Estabrook of Seminole, Florida, his mother Gloria Warchol of Greenfield, a sister Melissa Maynard of Millers Falls, two brothers David Estabrook of Northfield and Jeffery Estabrook of Wallner, Texas. He leaves one son John Estabrook of Greenfield, and a granddaughter Annabella Estabrook also of Greenfield. He is missed by many loving nieces and nephews. Phillip is also survived by his long time love Carmel Bennet of Greenfield and the mother of his son, Mary Carelton of Greenfield. Phillip is predeceased by his son Phillip III who passed in 2015 at the age of 28.



Phillip will be buried in Florida, and there will be a memorial in Turners Falls, MA at Unity Park on Sunday, May 19th from 2-5 p.m. All are welcome to attend.



Phillip loved the ocean with sea turtles being his favorite. To honor his memory, he would love to have donations go to

