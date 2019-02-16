Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis D. Blake. View Sign

Phyllis Dorothy Blake died peacefully with family present on Monday, January 21st. 2019 from complications suffered after a stroke. Phyllis was 85 years old. Born in Turners Falls to Joseph M. Rogalski and Antoinette (Wysk) Rogalski, she was one of 5 children. She attended elementary schools in Turners Falls and South Deerfield and continued her education by graduating from Greenfield High School in 1950. Phyllis was an outstanding athlete on her high school's basketball team. She was also an ardent tennis player.



Phyllis went on to become a registered nurse graduating from Burbank School of Nursing in Fitchburg, MA. She worked as nurse in California, Miami, and New York before returning to her hometown of Greenfield, MA where she practiced in several different venues of nursing. At the age of 48 she was given the opportunity to change careers by accepting position with Phoenix Mutual Insurance Company where she used her nursing skills to become heard of the medical department. She retired from Phoenix Mutual as Director of Human Resources.



In November 1970 she married Robert (Vandy) Blake, a native of Turners Falls. They resided most of their married life on North Hillside Drive in South Deerfield, MA until Roberts's death in 2005. They had no children. The 10 past years Phyllis has resided in Dahlonega, GA wanting to be closer to her sister and also escape the cold of New England winters. Her two brothers, Edward Rogalski and Joseph Rogalski and her sister Elanie Olszewski proceeded her in death.



She leaves one sister, Annette (Toshie) Burton, a sister-in-law, Patricia (Campbell) Rogalski, nieces, Lynne Burton, Kathy Jagodzinski, Nancy Hoskins, JoAnne Vachula and Debbie McLaughlin. Nephews, Brian Burton, Michael Rogalski, David Rogalski, James Rogalski, and Stephen Rogalski.



Donations may be made to , Memphis, TN in memory of Phyllis.

