Phyllis J. (Thomas) Stickney, 76, was set free from this world to join her family in heaven on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.



Phyllis was born in Brattleboro, VT on September 24, 1943 to Richard M. and June A. (Smith) Thomas. She was the first born of six children and attended school until the 9th grade when she left school to help raise and care for her siblings. Later in life, Phyllis was able to return to school and proudly earned her G.E.D. from Greenfield Community College.



Phyllis fondly remembered her early years as the big sister and caring for her brothers and sisters. Keeping them busy with chores or just playing outside with them meant a lot to her and she was always there for them as they grew together.



Being born and raised in Vermont as part of a hard working family instilled self-independence and the ability to learn how to provide for others with little resources. She enjoyed gardening, quilt making and had famous candy making skills, among her other talents. Phyllis like watching old movies and t.v. shows as well as the birds from the window, including the red cardinal at Charlene Manor.



She had been a resident at Charlene Manor for some time and made many friends there, both residents and staff. Somewhat of a jokester, her quick wit and comments brought many smiles and laughter. If Phyllis couldn't get you to dance with her, she would ask you to come back when you could dance.



Phyllis had four children with her former husband Roger Holloway of Northfield. She leaves a loving family including two sons; Richard L. Holloway and his wife Karin of Saxtons River, VT, Scott A. Holloway and his wife Mary of Colrain, MA, two daughters; Diane M. Howe and her husband Bob of Greenfield, MA, Joni-Sue Lepore and her husband Steve of Montague, three grandchildren; Ryan C. Hanley, Ezra T. Holloway and Brodie O. Lepore, three brothers; Richard (Bonnie) Thomas, Donald (Sandra) Thomas and Mitchell (Laura) Thomas, two sisters; Barbara Cutler and Sandra (Ken) Atherton all proudly from Vermont, Phyllis's dear companion Deane Paulin who enjoyed trips to the beaches in Maine together, and several nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her husband Richard Stickney and her dear loyal friend Irene at Charlene Manor.



A memorial will be held Monday, Jan. 13, at 11:00 am, at the Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home, 87 Franklin St., Greenfield. A private burial will take place in the spring.



Phyllis's family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to the nurses and staff at Charlene Manor for their heartfelt care and compassion for Phyllis during her time with them. The personal attention was deeply appreciated and will forever be remembered. It is requested that no flowers be sent and instead a contribution be made toward a sun awning for Unit 3 at Charlene so residents may get fresh air on sunny days.

