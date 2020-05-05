Phyllis L. (Copley) (Horrocks) Turner, 84, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Charlene Manor in Greenfield due to complications associated with Covid-19. She was born on January 31, 1936 in Buckland, MA to the late James Copley and Mildred (Phillips)(Copley) Jepson.
Phyllis was happiest when spending time with her late husband Jack at their camper in Wells, ME and on the beach during summers in Maine and their winters in Florida. She was a very proud Gramma, Nana and Mimi to her 22 grandchildren and loved attending their school, sports, and dance events. She loved to sing and listen to music. There was never a time that she was with her sisters that you couldn't get them to sing a few of their favorite songs together. Many of her grandchildren can remember singing silly songs with her. Over the years, Phyllis enjoyed sewing, basket weaving, crochet, reading and tending to her flower gardens. She loved hosting gatherings of family and friends, especially around the holidays, and being with the ones she loved. She created many family traditions that are still going strong.
Phyllis was a homemaker for many years where, while tending to daily household upkeep, she was able to help out with her children's school events, girl scouts, boy scouts, sew dance costumes, and bake for parties. She was always up for a fun day of shopping. She was a long time employee at the former Kendall Mills in Colrain, and then retired from her receptionist position at Occupational Health Services in Greenfield.
She will be dearly missed by her sister Shirley (Donald) Ward of Buckland, her two sons and five daughters; Terry (Charles) Marsh of Conway, Timothy of Buckland, Lisa (Rick) Bardwell of Buckland, Lori (Rick) Hajec of Windham, NH, Greg and his wife Michele of York, ME, Linda (Dennis) Jillson of North Andover, MA, Jill (Roger) Novak of Conway, MA, her daughter-in-law Jeanne (Larry) Bruffee of Buckland, 22 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren with two more on the way, and many nieces and nephews.
Phyllis was predeceased by her first husband, Edward Horrocks in 1977 and by her second husband John (Jack) Turner in 2007, son Douglas Turner in 2004 and her sister Lois Howson in 2016.
A memorial and burial service will be held at a later date when we can have social gatherings again.
Phyllis's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Charlene Manor, DSCU, for their kindness, care and compassion. We will forever be grateful for their skilled care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Western Mass., 264 Cottage St., Springfield, MA 01104 or online at www.alz.org
Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home of Shelburne Falls is assisting the family.
Published in Recorder on May 5, 2020.