Phyllis (Anna Skorulski) Marcinowski, 80, of Hatfield passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the CareOne in Northampton due to complications associated with the Coronavirus. She was born on April 20, 1940 in Sunderland to the late Stanley Joseph and Phyllis (Felicia) Eleanor (Stromilowski) Skorulski from South Deerfield and Sunderland respectively.



On May 17, 1958, she was married to Henry Frank Marcinowski Jr. at the Holy Name of Jesus Parish in Deerfield, MA by the late Rev. Joseph J. Alen. She was a member of the Our Lady of Grace Parish in Hatfield. She worked for many years as a nurse's aide.



Phyllis was a beautiful loving soul, caretaker by nature, strong woman, and breast cancer survivor. She enjoyed making crafts, sewing, knitting, crocheting, canning, cooking polish foods and dancing to polka music. She could always be heard saying "I do love you". She was happiest when spending time with her family.



She will be dearly missed by her two sons and two daughters, Henry and wife Rhonda (Hersey) of Syracuse UT, Richard and wife Debra (Gannon) of Montague, MA, Theresa and husband Stephen Laizer of Hatfield, MA, and Kathleen Fay of North Hatfield, MA. She is also survived by nine grandchildren: Kimberly, Richard, Ryan, Timothy, Stephen, Brittany, Daniel, Lauren and Nicholas, four great grandchildren: Jacob, Brayden, Zianni, and Timothy, and many nieces and nephews. Phyllis was preceded in death by her infant twins, husband Henry and her brother Stanley.



The family will hold a private service and burial under the direction of Wrisley Funeral Home at the Saint Stanislaus Cemetery in South Deerfield, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a local Alzheimer's or Hospice organization.

