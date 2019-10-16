Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Priscilla Alice Sherwood. View Sign Service Information Burns Funeral Home 354 Boston Road Billerica , MA 01821 (978)-663-3968 Visitation 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Burns Funeral Home 354 Boston Road Billerica , MA 01821 View Map Prayer Service 4:45 PM Burns Funeral Home 354 Boston Road Billerica , MA 01821 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Priscilla Alice (Harrington) Sherwood passed away on October 13th after a long battle with Alzheimer. Born November 10, 1942 to the late Philip E. & Francis (Wells) Harrington.



Priscilla graduated from Wayland High School in 1962 and the Lowell General Hospital Nursing School in 1964. She was a charter nurse at Lahey Clinic in Burlington. Priscilla had a passion for nursing and retired after 50 years.



She leaves behind her husband, Donald B Sherwood, Sr. of 55 years. Her daughter, Stacey Chapley and her husband Paul Michael of Deerfield, MA, and her son Donald B Sherwood, Jr. and his wife Sonja of South Hadley, MA.



Priscilla loved watching her grandchildren participate in their sports and activities, Zachariah Chapley, Caleb Chapley, Joshua Chapley, Gabriel Chapley, Morgan Sherwood and John Sherwood. She is survived by a brother Philip E. Harrington, Jr of Turners Falls and her sister, Sheree Markwarth of Wayland. She was predeceased by her sister Beth Etsell.



A longtime resident of Billerica, she was very active in the Billerica Garden Club. She loved to collect Torquay Pottery and enjoyed traveling. She especially loved spending time in Pemaquid, Maine and collecting anything that had a light house on it.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Fisher Home in Amherst, Ma or the . Memorial visitation will be held Saturday, October 19, from 3:00 to 5:00 PM. In the Burns Funeral Home, 354 Boston Rd., (Rt. 3A), Billerica, with a prayer service starting at 4:45 PM. Relatives and friends invited.

