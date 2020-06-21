Raigh (Caron) Herzig, a lifelong resident of Colrain, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Buckley Health Care Center in Greenfield. She was 107 years old.



Raigh was born on August 29, 1912, a daughter of Henry and Florence Caron. She was the 7th of 14 children and the last of the children to pass away. She attended Griswoldville Elementary School until the age of 14. She then began working at the Griswoldville Manufacturing Company in the weaving department. She worked for the company for 36 years.



Raigh was the recipient of the Town of Colrain Proclamation and Golden Cane, honoring and celebrating Raigh as Colrain's oldest resident.



She met her future husband Herman Herzig, Sr. when she was 15 years old, and they married in 1930. They enjoyed many years of hunting and fishing.



In her retirement years she took up quilting and has made a quilt for everyone in her family.



She was predeceased by her husband Herman, son Edward and daughter-in-law Carol Herzig.



Raigh leaves three children; Herman Herzig, Jr. of Colrain, Betty Cormier of Woodbridge, VA, and Judy (Nelson) Tetreault of Colrain, her seven grandchildren; Michael Cormier, Susan James, Karen Herzig, Diana Penning, Brenda Kasnic, Mark Bird and Marty Bird, her sixteen great grandchildren; Rhonda Baranoski, Brandon Lively, Judy Lowry, Wendy Cormier, Tracey Cormier, Elizabeth Penning, Matthew Penning, Michael Kasnic, Jacqueline Kasnic, Megan Stone, Justin LeBeau, Kaitlyn Cawthorn, Briana Cormier, Lukas Bird, Gabriel Bird, and Matthew Bird, her nine great great grandchildren; Miranda Noyes, Devin Goshea, Abigail Stone, Alexia Stone, Judah Stone, Elias Stone, Gus Cusimano, Vera Raigh Cusimano and Gwyndolin Culver.



Raigh's family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Richard Warner, the staff of Buckley Health Care, and Pioneer Valley Hospice & Palliative Care for their compassionate care.



A graveside service for immediate family members only will be held at West Branch Cemetery in Colrain.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to Pioneer Valley Hospice & Palliative Care, 329 Conway St., Greenfield, MA 01301



Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Shelburne Falls is assisting the family.



