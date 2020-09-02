Raymond A. Giard, son of David Giard, Sr. and Anita (Pothier) Giard, passed away Sunday, August 30th at the age of 91.



He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Norma (Herzig) Giard of DeLand, Florida; their five children: Cheralyn and her husband Barry Call of Massachusetts, Steven and his wife Barbara of Vermont, Kevin and his wife Hazel of Florida, Laurie and her husband Stephen Ross, and Richard, and his sister Rita (Lollio), all of Massachusetts. He is predeceased by five brothers: David, George, Donald, John, and Richard, and two sisters: Florence and Irene. His cousin James was a large part of his family, and also his wife, Jane. He leaves behind several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.



Raymond worked for many years for the Millers Falls Tool Company, where he was also a union representative. Outside of that, he was always busy helping a brother, tilling a garden or haying a field, bringing in wood, repairing a vehicle, maple sugaring, living a good life doing what was valuable to him. The family also enjoyed many camping trips together.



In 1980 he and Norma moved to DeLand, Florida, where he worked as a corrections officer until he retired. He was active in the St. Peter's Catholic Church, and was a member of the Knights of Columbus where he participated in the Oktoberfest, Volusia County Fair, fund drives, and cooked many meals at their Thanksgiving Dinners. He and Norma traveled extensively throughout 49 of the United States and the Arctic Circle after retirement.



Raymond was always personable and welcoming to friends and acquaintances, and leaves us with many memories of his appreciative, caring, and sentimental nature.



