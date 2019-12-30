Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond A. Malenfant. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Send Flowers Obituary

Raymond (Ray) Albert Malenfant passed away peacefully at home on Christmas Day, 12/25/19, with his loving wife, nephew Michael Lamory and his wife Denise, by his side.



Born in Easthampton on December 21, 1934 to Isadore and Ellen (Caouette) Malenfant, Ray was the youngest of 8 children.



Ray was a USMC Veteran, serving from 1953-1956. After leaving the military Ray worked at Millers Falls Tool/Ingersoll Rand for 22 years, then became a machine operator for American Fiber & Finishing in Colrain, retiring in March of '96.



In 1963, Ray and June Clark were married at Holy Trinity Church in Greenfield. Their 56th anniversary would have been on December 28.



Except for his beloved wife June, Ray's other love was collecting, buying and selling antiques. He could be found almost daily at the Survival Center in Turners Falls, where everyone knew and loved him and he enjoyed visiting the Turners Falls Senior Center regularly.



In younger years Ray enjoyed daily breakfast with his buddies at The Shady Glen in Turners Falls and the Four Leaf Clover in Bernardston.



Ray was known for his unique sense of humor and he loved amusing his many friends. To know Ray was to love him.



Ray was predeceased by his parents and 3 brothers, Joseph, Henry and Francis along with 4 sisters, Mary, Georgianna, Doris and Alice.



Special thanks goes to nephew, Michael Lamory and his wife Denise and nephew, Harry Ashe.



Heartfelt thanks to Encompass Home Health Care of Ludow and Hospice of Greenfield.



Calling hours will be on Thursday, 1/2/20 from 4 to 7 pm at Kostanski Funeral Home, 220 Federal Street, Greenfield. Funeral Services will be held at Kostanski's on Friday, 1/3/20, at 9:15 a.m. followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Church on Main Street in Greenfield with Reverend Timothy Campoli officiating.



Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, 175 Wisdom Way, Greenfield with full military honors from USMC assisted by Northfield , Post 9874 with a firing detail.



In lieu of flowers donations in Ray's name may be made to TRIAD at 160 Elm Street, Greenfield or Hospice of Franklin County, 329 Conway Street, Greenfield.



For condolences, please visit





