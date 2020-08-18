Raymond A. "Ray" Scott, 71, of Plainfield Rd., died Friday August 14, 2020 at Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield.



Ray was born in Greenfield on August 23, 1948 the son of David and Elaine (Anderson) Scott.



He was a self-employed property caretaker.



Survivors include his sister, Sheila Chaffee of Hawley, his brother Jim Scott of Hawley, two nephews Jack and Bill, and many friends.



A graveside service will take place Thursday, Aug. 21 at 11:00 am in East Hawley Cemetery.



Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Shelburne Falls is assisting the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store