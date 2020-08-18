1/
Raymond A. Scott
1948 - 2020
Raymond A. "Ray" Scott, 71, of Plainfield Rd., died Friday August 14, 2020 at Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield.

Ray was born in Greenfield on August 23, 1948 the son of David and Elaine (Anderson) Scott.

He was a self-employed property caretaker.

Survivors include his sister, Sheila Chaffee of Hawley, his brother Jim Scott of Hawley, two nephews Jack and Bill, and many friends.

A graveside service will take place Thursday, Aug. 21 at 11:00 am in East Hawley Cemetery.

Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Shelburne Falls is assisting the family.

Published in Recorder on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home Inc
40 Church St
Shelburne Falls, MA 01370
(413) 625-2121
