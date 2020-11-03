1/1
Raymond James Miller
Raymond James Miller of Las Vegas, Nevada died Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the age of 73 as a result of a heart attack. Ray was born in Los Angeles, California on March 12, 1947 to Helen (Kovalski) Miller and the late Hampton Raymond Miller. Ray graduated from Greenfield High School in 1965 and from Northampton Commercial College in 1967. During the Viet Nam war he enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed in California and later Istanbul, Turkey.

When he returned to Massachusetts, he graduated from AIC and then he realized that California was where he wanted to be. It was there that he met his future wife, Rosie Ancheta They were married in Manila, Phillipines and made their home in South San Francisco. Their son, Raymond James Ancheta Miller was born there. Ray retired as an Accountant for the Association of California School Administrators and they recently moved to Las Vegas.

Ray leaves behind his loving wife of 45 years, Rosie Ancheta Miller. His son RJ, his wife, Hannah and grandchildren, Thijs and Pearce Miller of Oakland, California. He also leaves his mother, Helen Kagan, of Greenfield and sister, Sharon (Richard) Mallory of Leyden, as well as nephews Nathan (Mary) Mallory of Canton, Christopher of Leyden and Richard (Michelle) Mallory, Jr. of South Hadley.

Services will be held on November 5, 2020 at Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery in Las Vegas.



Published in Recorder on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
7024648500
