Raymond Leonard Jones of Greenfield passed away at home on Monday, January 13, 2020. He was born in Montague, on May 15, 1954, to Carolyn and William Jones and given the name of his maternal grandfather.



He attended Greenfield public schools and graduated from Greenfield High School in 1972. He worked at New England Extruders in Turners Falls for over 30 years. He married Linda Dakin, and became a father to Patrick Michael Jones in 1990. Ray was devoted to his son Patrick, and dedicated himself to his care. They attended St. Paul's Lutheran Church, the same church attended by Ray's mother and grandmother. Ray and Patrick loved being part of the warm and welcoming church family led by Pastor Jeff.



Among their pastimes, Patrick and Ray enjoyed going for long drives to look for deer and enjoy the natural beauty of the New England countryside, as well as hikes in the woods at Poet's Seat Tower and Mt. Toby. They loved going to tag sales and flea markets together, always looking for action movies to add to Patrick's collection. In the warmer months, they could be seen riding their bicycles and scooters around town. Favorite vacations were taken in the White Mountains in New Hampshire and to Gettysburg, PA.



For all who were lucky to know him, Ray will be remembered fondly for his kind and gentle nature, his love for "crazy" clothes (including a baseball cap with a propeller on top), and his love for his son.



Ray is survived by his son, Patrick, 29; his step son Adam Dakin; his older sister Marlene (Jones) Pervier and her husband Michael Pervier of Rumford, Maine; two nieces, Melissa and husband Mike Tessier and their children Benjamin and Ellanora; and Hillary and husband Eric Remillard and their daughter Alyssa; and sister-in-law, Diane and her husband Maurice Curran of Wakefield, MA.



A Celebration of Raymond's Life will be held Saturday, February 8th at 11 am at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 23 Long Avenue, Greenfield, MA, with a reception to follow at the church.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home. For condolences, please visit

