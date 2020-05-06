Raymond P. Quinones Jr., 73, of Coolidge Ave. passed away Sunday (5-3-20) at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.
He was born in Cleveland Ohio January 19, 1947 the son of Raymond and Maria (Pagan) Quinones.
Ray attended local schools there and graduated from Cleveland Trade School in auto mechanics.
He retired in 2013 from Judd Wire after 41 years. During his retirement he was the attendant at the Town of Montague Recycling Center.
Ray enjoyed everything about automobiles, fishing, playing pool and watching wrestling. He was always there and able to help anyone in need. Ray also loved animals of all kinds.
Ray leaves his children Tina Wickline of Cleveland Ohio and Rick Kelley of Somers CT. He also leaves two nieces Nilda and Melissa and three nephews Santos, Santiago and Leandro and many friends. Besides his parents Ray was predeceased by his wives; Carol in 2002, Donna in 2017 and his siblings; Sara and Fernando.
A private graveside service will be held in Elm Grove Cemetery with Rev. Stanley Aksamit officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office Regional Dog Shelter 10 Sandy Lane Turners Falls, MA. 01376.
Arrangements are under the direction of Kostanski Funeral Home.
Published in Recorder on May 6, 2020.