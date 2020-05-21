Raymond Robert Dykes of Russellville, Alabama, died Sunday, May 17, 2020. He passed peacefully at home in the company of his beloved wife of 28 years, Carol Rojas Dykes. Ray was born January 29, 1933, in Montague, Massachusetts, to Stuart H. Dykes and Bertha Mae Perkins. His childhood was also shaped by loving aunts, grandparents, and step-mother Phyllis Sadlowski Dykes.He graduated from Greenfield High School in 1951 and Ohio Wesleyan University in 1955, where he met his first wife Carolyn Ann Collier.Ray was a member of the Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity and enjoyed going back to the campus for the annual Pig Dinner.Ray served his country in the United States Air Force, in the 6023rd Revron Squadron and was stationed in Japan and Okinawa from 1956-1961. Afterward, Ray worked for Firestone Tire Company and for J.C. Penney in management and as a buyer.He is survived by his wife Carol; brother James Dykes and sister Phyllis West; daughters Deborah Misiag of Williamsburg, Virginia; Karen Case of Sedona, Arizona; and Susan Campbell-Phaneuf of Ojai, California; grandchildren Ryan Misiag, Jaclyn Misiag, and Lindsay Campbell; and great-grandchildren Hailey and Douglas Misiag.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity Educational Foundation, PO Box 4599, Lexington, KY 40544-4599Funeral arrangements are being handled by Spry Memorial Chapel in Russellville.