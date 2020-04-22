Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Real F. Bouchard. View Sign Service Information McCarthy Funeral Homes 36 Bank Row Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-774-4808 Send Flowers Obituary

Real Bouchard, 79, died Sunday, April 19, 2020 at home surround by family after a long illness.



This gentle, loving, caring and wonderful man has left a permanent mark etched on our hearts and will be supremely missed by his wife and best friend of 52 years, Lois (Tefft); his son, Brian and his wife, Katherine; two grandchildren, Aiden and Breanna, his golden retriever and canine companion "Lilly" as well as numerous nieces and nephews and many close friends.



Born in Canada Real moved to Vermont in 1964 on a work visa (which was sponsored by EJ Roberts of Jacksonville, VT) were he quickly started learning the English language and found his love of working on cars and anything with an engine. Real continued to work as a body man and mechanic until he retired 2007. In 2008 he started working part-time at the YMCA in Greenfield in the maintenance department until health concerns caused him to retire for a 2nd time in 2011.



In the early years of marriage when Real was not working he loved to go snowmobiling with friends. He was always tinkering/building something with wood. He also loved working on numerous vehicles with his son, some of which were complete rebuilds. He also loved to watch Wrestling, Baseball, Tennis and NASCAR and was a lover of animals, in particular dogs.



He was known as the Real Deal by his family and friends. Family was a huge part of Real's life. He was proud and honored to be the husband, father, father in-law, grandfather and regular comic relief to our family. Real's pride and joy was truly his grandchildren. Whether it was playing cards with Aiden, playing a game with Breanna or just sitting and playing with them, he was always smiling.



Real will be forever remembered for his gentle eyes, caring heart, loving embrace, unconditional love and crazy dance moves. Although our hearts are heavy, we will celebrate his life and find comfort that he is in heaven watching over us.



Real's family wishes to express their deepest appreciation, to Dr. Deepu Thomas and the staff of Baystate Family Practice, as well as to Baystate Franklin Medical Center and the Cardiac Rehabilitation Unit for their extraordinary professional care and kindness demonstrated to their husband and father.



At Real's request for simplicity, no formal services will be observed at this time. A private interment will take place at the convenience of his family, in the Jacksonville Cemetery, in the Village of Jacksonville, VT. Expressions of one's affection are encouraged in the form of a charitable contribution in Real's memory to either the Friends of the Franklin County Regional Dog Shelter, 10 Sandy Lane, Turners Falls, MA, 01376 or to the Franklin County Sherriff's Department, in c/o the TRIAD Unit, 160 Elm Street, Greenfield, MA 01301. The McCarthy Funeral Homes of Greenfield and Turners Falls, MA, have been entrusted with the arrangements. Guest book and condolence message available at

