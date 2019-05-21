Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rebecca Nichols Donnelly. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rebecca (Nichols) Donnelly, 82, of Winter Park, Florida and New Salem, Massachusetts passed away to her new life on November 11, 2018. She was born March 04, 1936 in Karnak, Illinois.



Rebecca grew up in Ann Arbor, Michigan, graduated from Ann Arbor High School and attended the University of Michigan. She was married in 1959 to Raymond Nichols. They moved to New Salem, Massachusetts in 1969, where he died in 1975. For some years, she was employed by Riveto Manufacturing Co. in Orange, Mass.



In 1994, at a 40th high school reunion in Ann Arbor, she met classmate Jerome Donnelly, whom she married the following year. They spent part of each year living in Winter Park, Florida, where he was a university professor, followed by long summers in New Salem. Rebecca-or Becky, as most people called her-had a wonderful gift of life and love. She and Jerry did everything together, from planting a wild flower garden in New Salem to attending his conferences in the US and abroad. She loved travel, and they took frequent trips to Europe. She especially loved stays in London, where they enjoyed museums and theater. Her happy devotion to friends and family was unmatched. The joy of life that emanated from her has been cherished by everyone who knew her.



In addition to Jerome, Ms. Donnelly is survived by three children Cynthia (Thomas) Sullivan, Curtis (Elizabeth) Nichols and Russell (Suzette Agey) Nichols; 3 stepchildren Matthew Donnelly, John (Heather) Donnelly and Michael (Jacqui) Donnelly; brother Marion "Bub" (Emily) Collie; 13 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.



A celebration of life service will be held on May 26th at noon at the New Salem Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the at .

