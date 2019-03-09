Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Regina Skalski Boron. View Sign

Regina Eva Skalski Boron, 93, passed away February 25, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. She was born in Sunderland to Joseph and Josephine (Rosienski) Skalski in 1925 at the Abbey's home 'birthing room'. She was predeceased by her husband, Raymond J. Boron, Sr., and siblings Leonard Skalski, Rachel (Skalski) Brogan, and Frederick Skalski.



Regina (Gina) graduated from Deerfield High School in 1942 and was "Bound Out" under Smith Charities to the Murray and Marion Fiske family farm in Shelburne. Her time with the Fiskes and their children was formative. It included hard work, adventures and laughter, leaving her with unforgettable tales to tell. This was followed by employment as secretary and bookkeeper at the Berkshire Potato Company in So. Deerfield.



Enlisting in the Navy's WAVES in July 1945, and serving as a Pharmacist's Mate, 2nd Class, stationed at Treasure Island, CA, she met other WAVES who became life-long friends. In June 1947, she married Raymond Boron, her high school sweetheart. They were married for 63 years. She lived in South Deerfield most of her long life, moving to Shelburne in 2013 to live with daughter Meg and her generous, caring and patient husband, Jim Hawkins. There she enjoyed beautiful views from her large windows, gardening, and most of all, visits and outings with her 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grand children.



Having been raised on a farm, Gina worked in the fields alongside her parents and siblings. Except the 11 years raising children, she worked outside the home most of her life. She held clerical/secretarial positions at GTD, Deerfield Public Schools and was an executive secretary at Multicolor/National Gypsum in Hatfield until her retirement in 1986. And, Regina 'kept the books' of the Boron family grocery, Thayer Street Market, for almost 50 years.



A multi-tasker long before the term was in the vernacular, Regina was an accomplished seamstress, making her children's clothes and her own, a wedding dress or two, and many slipcovers to extend the life of the family furniture. A knitter, she made wool hats, scarves, and mittens for Ray and the children. In the early 1950's, she became interested in traditional rug hooking for functional floor coverings, taking classes from her beloved teacher, Barbara Majewski. Gina drew her own designs for her hand-hooked large rugs that were admired and tread across in the family home. She loved to sing and was asked to be the soloist at many weddings and was a member of church choirs. Painting became a passion. She trained with Steve Maniatti, Maurice Kennedy, and Mimi Pieropan. A longtime member of the Deerfield Valley Art Association, she enjoyed kinship with local artists. She spent weeks on Monhegan Island painting with friends. Her canvasses can be seen in homes of many family and friends. Her gardens were places of beauty and peace where many of her plants came from her mother, Josie's, gardens. Gina never saw a weed she would not hoe or pull out, even in friends' gardens while engaged in friendly chats.



She enjoyed family camping, boating, water skiing, downhill skiing and, until the age of 81, cross-country skiing. Often, after a day of skiing with family and friends, she would 'put on' a supper for all in the large warm kitchen-family room whilst talking and laughing with everyone.



When she found a rare moment of quiet, Gina read everything she could get her hands on. She was a life-long learner both informally and formally, and took liberal arts courses at GCC after her children were out of college.



In 1967, she encouraged her family to host and embrace an American Field Service student, Carol Turner Oliver of Essex, England, as a daughter and sister. Carol has returned to visit almost every year since, even after immigrating to Australia about 30 years ago. Traveling from half way around the globe never deterred Carol from coming 'home' to Massachusetts. Regina and Ray visited Carol and her family over the years in both England and Australia.



Hiking in the woods was a favorite activity. She 'mushroomed' with her parents and later alone. She took her Girl Scout troops camping in the woods where they learned to live without modern conveniences, listen to the woods, streams and even falling snow. Family boating and camping trips found her blissful even as she cooked endless meals over hot coals. The Ledges in Shelburne was a spot to which she joyfully hiked with her grandchildren many times.



A member of 53 years, Regina was dedicated to the All Soul's Unitarian Church in Greenfield. She was a Sunday school teacher, member of the choir, committee member, and participant in many church activities until she was no longer able to attend services owing to health issues. Regina formed long time friendships with members of the church. For years, she attended the UUA's Star Island (NH) liberal religious conferences relishing discussions, walks and the renewing sea air and views.



She leaves daughters Mary Tycz and husband Tom of Falls Church, VA; Meg Hawkins and husband Jim of Shelburne; Carol Turner Oliver of Sydney, Australia; and son Jace (Raymond J., Jr.) Boron and wife Jane, of Shelburne. There are two granddaughters, Serena (Hawkins) Vassar and husband Ivan, and Eliza (Hawkins) Hopkins and husband Travis; and 7 grandsons, Zachary and Benjamin Tycz, Rush Hawkins and wife Sarah, and Jonathan Boron and wife Marlena, Jeremy Boron, and Matthew Boron and wife Stacy. Her greatest joy late in life were her 11 great-grandchildren, Cody and Mason Vassar; Jack and Grayson Boron; Brady, AJ and Alex Boron; Jace and Josie Boron; and Remi and Dash Hawkins.



"This Little Light of Mine", was one of Regina's favorite songs. Her "light" shone on many lives. It will continue to shine on ours.



Regina's family extends fond thanks and praise to Hospice, her Hospice nurse and most especially to her devoted caregivers.



A celebration of Regina's life will be announced later. Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to Hospice, or the .





