Richard (Dick) A. Sumner, 80, of 291 Route 8A, Heath, died Thursday, Jan. 2, at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.



He was born in Heath, October 8, 1939, the son of Ralph G. and Rachel M. (Burrington) Sumner.



Dick attended grammar school in Heath and was a 1958 graduate of Arms Academy in Shelburne Falls. After high school he attended the University of Massachusetts and was a 1961 graduate of Stockbridge School of Agriculture.



After college, Richard worked on the family farm, as a carpenter, and as an apprentice electrician. He served in the Massachusetts National Guard. In 1974 he started his own electrical business and for the next 40 years worked as a self-employed electrician serving the West County and surrounding areas.



A life-long outdoorsman, Richard enjoyed hunting, fishing, cutting wood, raising pigs, and working in his yard. He enjoyed sharing hunting stories and reports of wildlife sightings. He was a dedicated Red Sox fan.



For many years, Richard volunteered his electrical services to the Heath Fair. He served on the Heath Planning Board, was a Boy Scout leader, and was a reliable volunteer at work bees in town. Throughout his life, Richard was an active member of the Heath Union Church and contributed his talents to maintaining the church buildings.



Richard is survived by his wife, the former Hilma Churchill, sons Todd (Mark Melchior) Sumner of Groton, MA , Eric (Mary) Sumner of Heath; daughter Ree (Edward) Martin of Northfield; stepchildren Carl (Louise) Ayers of Cambridge, England, Ruth Ayers and fiance Robin Creamer of Leyden; grandchildren Rachel Sumner, Sydney, Tyler and Alyssa Martin, Lillian (Jared) Crast, Austin and Kaylin Sumner, Daria and Carys Ayers; and sisters Ruth Corey of Heath and Dorothy Harding of Townsend, MA. He was predeceased by wife Joan (Sessions) and brother Robert.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 1, at 1:00 p.m. in the Heath Union Church.



There are no calling hours.



It is suggested memorial donations be made to the Heath Union Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 87, Heath, MA 01346.



To send a message of condolence

