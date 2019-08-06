Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ferguson-Lee Funeral Home 818 18th Street Bedford , IN 47421 (812)-275-4433 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Ferguson-Lee Funeral Home 818 18th Street Bedford , IN 47421 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Allen Burt, 85, passed away peacefully on August 1, 2019 at his home in Bedford, Indiana after a lengthy illness.



On July 24, 1934, in Greenfield, MA, Stanley Lyman Burt and Marian (Woodbury) Burt welcomed identical twin boys into their family. Their grandmother, Emma Woodbury, helped their father care for the two active boys after the passing of their mother, Marian, when the boys were 5 years old. Stanley married Martha Cook when the boys were 9 years old and she became an integral part of their lives.



After graduating from Mount Herman School in Gill, MA, Dick proudly joined the



He was employed for many years by the Department of Agriculture/US Forest Service working on National Forests in Virginia, West Virginia, Vermont, Ohio and Indiana.



He married Janet Evelyn Rose in their home town of Sunderland, MA on June 1, 1963. He is survived by his loving wife, Janet; his son Allen and wife Elizabeth of Mackinac Island, MI; his daughter Kathryn and husband James Ozolins of Brownsburg, Indiana; 5 grandchildren, Jonathan, Alexander and Nicholas Ozolins, Sean and Katie Burt. Also surviving is his twin brother, Robert and his wife Joan of Ormond Beach, FL; his cousin Dwight Dorrell of Hadley, MA and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his faithful rescue dog, Shay, who was always at his side through his illness.



He was preceded in death by his parents; Stanley, Marian and Martha.



He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening and travel. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family. In his younger years, he enjoyed riding motorcycles.



The family will receive friends at the Ferguson-Lee Chapel of Thorne-George Family Funeral Homes in Bedford, IN from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Sunday, August 11, 2019. Funeral services and burial will be in his home town of Sunderland, MA at a later date.



The family would especially like to thank a wonderful team of caregivers whose kindness and help allowed him to remain at home as well as Southern Care Hospice. We will always be grateful.



In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to Lawrence County Patient Services, 219 Sycamore Drive, Bedford, IN 47421 or White River Humane Society, 3511 Pumphouse Road, Bedford, IN 47421. Online condolences may be sent to the family at





