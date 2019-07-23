Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard C. Berry. View Sign Service Information McCarthy Funeral Homes 36 Bank Row Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-774-4808 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM McCarthy Funeral Homes 36 Bank Row Greenfield , MA 01301 View Map Celebration of Life 11:15 AM McCarthy Funeral Homes 36 Bank Row Greenfield , MA 01301 View Map Committal Following Services Calvary Cemetery Greenfield , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Clinton Berry, 77, of 36 Walnut St., Apt. #1, died Saturday, July 20, 2019 at his summer residence at 331 Keene Road at the Forest Lake Campground, Winchester, NH.



A native of Greenfield, he was born on September 15, 1941 to Myrtle L. (Taylor) and Clinton W. Berry. He was educated in Greenfield Public Schools and was a graduate of GHS in the Class of 1960. Richard enlisted in the U.S. Army on February 8, 1961 and served honorably during the Vietnam War with Battery B, 3rd Missile Battalion, 5th Artillery, as an MP K-9 handler. He received the Good Conduct Medal, Sharpshooters Ribbon for Pistol, as well as Marksman Ribbon for Rifle and Carbine. He was honorably discharged on February 7, 1963.



Upon his return to civilian life, he accepted a machinist position in March of 1963 with the former Millers Falls Tool Company in Greenfield, which later became Ingersol Rand, Rule Cutting Tool, and lastly Kennametal, retiring in September of 2003 as a Supervisor, with 40 1/2 years of continuous service.



He enjoyed spending summers at the family camp at Forest Lake in Winchester, NH, deer hunting in Vermont each year and following the Red Sox and the New England Patriots. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and his beloved wife of nearly 44 years, the former Cheri Cloutier, who he married on August 2, 1975 in Bernardston, MA.



He is lovingly remembered with affection by his wife Cheri, his son: Richard C. Berry, Jr. of Guilford, VT, his daughters: Jeanne (Berry) Saunders of Montague, MA and Nicole Gochinski (Steven) of Montague, MA, as well as by his step-son Eric Parent of Greenfield, MA and step-daughter Karen St. Hilaire (Chris) of Erving, MA. Additionally, he leaves his adoring grandchildren: Amber McDonough (William) Kyle Allen, Heather Allen, Courtney, Gabe and Ashley Gochinski, as well as his great grandchildren: Christopher and Zachery McDonough and Isabella Allen. Richard leaves his sister Linda Mancinelli (Ralph) of Keene, NH and his nieces Kim Read and Karen Eckhard. He was predeceased by his parents, Clinton and Myrtle Berry, as well as by his siblings Wayne and Joanie Berry.



Funeral services in celebration of his life and patriotism, will be observed on FRIDAY, JULY 26, 2019 at 11:15AM, from the McCarthy Funeral Homes, 36 Bank Row, Greenfield, MA, with Rev. Mr. Paul DeCarlo, Deacon, from Holy Trinity Church to officiate the Catholic Rite of Burial service. Rites of committal and interment will follow in the Calvary Cemetery, Greenfield, MA, with full military honors provided by the 54th Massachusetts ANG, assisted by the Northfield VFW Post #9874. A reception will be announce at the conclusion of the services. The Berry family will receive guests on Friday morning prior to the services, from 10:00AM until 11:00AM.



At the request of the Berry family, flowers are respectfully asked to be omitted, with expressions of affection in Richard's memory preferred to the Upper Pioneer Valley Veteran's Services District, Attn: Timothy Niejadlik, Director, 294 Main Street, Greenfield, MA 01301. The McCarthy Funeral Homes of Greenfield and Turners Falls, MA, have been entrusted with the arrangements. Guest book and condolence message available at





