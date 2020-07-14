Richard C. Farrington passed away on July 11, 2020 at home surrounded by family and friends. He was born 85 years ago in Colrain on July 4th, 1935 just down the road from his current home on Thompson Road.
Richard was the son of George and Jennie (Fairbanks) Farrington and grew up on the family farm where he was born. The Farringtons were an independent and close-knit family that raised their own food and heated their home with cordwood they cut every year from their many acres of land in Colrain.
After working on the family farm, Richard next served in the U.S. Army National Guard. On August 1st, 1970 he married Shirley Brown, who is also from Colrain. Before and at the time of marriage, Richard was working for C.A. Dennison Lumber Company of Colrain with his future wife and future father-in-law, Jerold Brown.
After leaving C.A. Dennison Lumber, Richard became an equipment operator and truck driver for The Town of Colrain. He worked there until his retirement. In his retirement, he enjoyed going on epic road trips with Shirley to explore, camp, hike and paddle around local lakes and rivers in their kayaks.
When passing through Montague, They'd always have to stop at the local tractor dealer to look at tractors. Richard loved tractors and owned a small Kubota Diesel which he often used for snow removal, mowing and other chores.
Near his home on Thompson Road in Colrain, Richard built a small sugar house. In the springtime, he would make maple syrup for family and friends. After spending a day making syrup or after one of his and Shirley's many adventures, Richard enjoyed eating his favorite foods, especially chicken fingers and donuts.
Richard's sister-in-law, friend and caregiver Ellie Farrington had this to say about him: "Richard was a sweet and gentle guy with a corny sense of humor. He and Shirley made quite a team and they almost made it to their 50th wedding anniversary!" Like Ellie, we'll all miss Richard.
Besides his loving wife Shirley, Richard leaves his brother Roger of Colrain and his wife Doris, sister-in-law Ellie Farrington of Greenfield, brother-in-laws Donnie Brown of Colrain, and David Brown of NH, sister-in-law Susan Phelps and her husband Duane of Athol, sister-in-law Gloria Seaman and her husband Greg of Orange. Richard was pre-decreased by his brother Robert and sister-in-law Bonnie, wife of Donnie Brown.
A private graveside service for family and those closest to Richard will be held at Christian Hill Cemetery in Colrain. The Reverend Neil Stetson will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pioneer Valley Hospice, 329 Conway St., Greenfield, MA 01301
Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Shelburne Falls is assisting the family. To send a message of condolence please visit www.smithkelleherfuneralhome.com