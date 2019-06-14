Richard Cormier, 86, passed away June 7, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife Donna Jacobson Cormier. His children Michael of Shelburne Falls, MA, Diana Penning of Dumfries, VA and Brenda of Virginia. Grandchildren Wendy, Tracey, Brianna, Elizabeth, Matthew and three Great-Grandchildren; Gus, Vera and Gwyn. Dick was a retired MSG from the US Army. After he retired from the Army, he owned an antique business in Vermont, and enjoyed finding antiques for his shop. Even though he moved to Tucson, AZ he still enjoyed buying and selling antiques. Dick married Donna in 1997, and enjoyed the rest of his retirement traveling the world with her. He loved and was proud of all of his grandchildren even if he was unable to see them all the time. Anyone who came to visit him saw the many pictures that had been sent over the years. A funeral mass was held in Arizona. There will be a graveside service in Arms Cemetery in Shelburne Falls on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 1:00pm.
Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Shelburne Falls is assisting the family.
Published in Recorder on June 14, 2019