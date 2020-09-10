Richard Emory "Dick" Broadhurst, 86, of Shelburne Falls, passed away peacefully at his home on September 8, 2020. His loving wife, Sue, was by his side.
Dick was born with his twin sister Audrey on January 8, 1934, the son and daughter of Emory Church Broadhurst and Jennie Gertrude (Stefanec) Broadhurst of 95 Mechanic Street. A lifelong resident of Shelburne Falls, it is here that Dick, his sisters Barbara and Audrey, his brother Donald and his beloved dog, Jeff, grew up hunting, fishing and skiing the western slope of Massaemett Mountain and ice skating on the beaver pond at its base. As a boy, Dick could often be seen about town delivering newspapers on his bicycle with his father's pet crow perched on the handlebars.
Graduating from Arms Academy in 1952, Dick worked briefly for the Freezer Locker and then N. E. Power & General Painting which included work on the famous "Glory Hole" spillway at the Harriman Reservoir Dam. In 1955 he became a lineman for the Western Massachusetts Electric Company. A position he held until he retired in 1992 after 37 years of service.
Throughout his life, Dick drew his greatest joy from the great outdoors. His hunting and fishing skills were legendary amongst his friends and family and he used these same skills later in life to capture wonderful video of the local wildlife he knew so well. Dick spent countless weekends boating on the Harriman Reservoir, snow-mobile riding the backwoods trails of western Massachusetts and Vermont and four wheel driving the forgotten gravel roads in between.
Very much at home in his camper, Dick travelled everywhere from Maine to Tennessee with it in tow. With his wife Sue and his cat, Burt, he fulfilled a childhood dream making a roundtrip camper odyssey to Fairbanks and Anchorage, Alaska fishing the Kenai River for salmon and communing with bears and moose along the way. Always one to do things big, Dick's first flight on an airplane was a flight with Sue to Honolulu, Hawaii. His playground when living in the family home on 95 Mechanic Street was the western slope of Mount Massaemett where he fulfilled another dream of building a home in 2015 with his wife Sue.
When Dick wasn't outdoors, you could find him watching NASCAR--a passion he shared with his sister Audrey and lifelong friend, Billy Bridges. He was an expert, logger, felling trees and hauling logs on his property right up through Fall 2019.
Dick is survived by his wife, Susan Marion Arigoni Broadhurst; his two sisters, Barbara Broadhurst of Lebanon, TN and Audrey Cass of Buckland, MA; a brother, Donald Broadhurst of East Hartford, CT; a daughter, Lori Teahen and her husband Philip of Greenfield, MA; a son, James Broadhurst and his wife Erin of Hilliard, OH; four grandchildren, Raymond Jackman, Heidi Lonergan and her husband Matthew, Andrew Broadhurst and Michael Broadhurst; one step-grandson, Christopher Teahen; and four great-grandchildren, Lilliana, Riley, Kaleb and Brayden Lonergan. He is also survived by his beloved nieces, Barbara Baronas and Susan Cass and nephews, Steven Cousineau and Robert Cass.
He is predeceased by his parents Emory and Jennie Broadhurst; his first wife, Jaqueline Dee Anderson; his second wife, Elizabeth "Betty" Broadhurst; and his beloved granddaughter, Holly Jackman.
