Richard E. Kells, 97 years, died Sunday, February 16, 2020. Richard was the son of John J. Kells and Bertha Scruton Kells. He attended local schools and was a graduate of Greenfield High School, Class of 1941.



Upon graduation, just months before the attack on Pearl Harbor, he was briefly employed by the Greenfield Tap and Die. When he learned that he was to be deferred, he went to the Post Office on December 20, 1943 to enlist and he was deployed to Europe. While serving in the 45th Infantry Division, he pursued the Germans through France until he was captured. He was detained by Germany and held as a POW for the remainder of the war. Richard was awarded the Purple Heart. Of the six Kells siblings, John, Edward, Thomas, Bernard and William and one sister, Mary, he was one of four sons to proudly serve their country.



Returning home, he worked for the Boston and Maine Railroad until his retirement in 1985. He was married to the love of his life, Dorothy Johnson and they had one daughter, Martha. The Greenfield tennis couple were not only enthusiasts, but coaches for many local schools and recreations programs.



Richard loved to garden, from growing award winning giant pumpkins to fresh vegetables and, beautiful dahlias. He was an avid bird watcher. He followed his favorite teams, the Patriots and the Red Sox and all levels of Tennis.



He was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy, their daughter, Martha and his siblings. Richard will be remembered fondly by many nieces and nephews, and his close friend, Stephen Pedigree.



In keeping with Richard's interest for simplicity and privacy, graveside committal services will take place in St. Anne's Cemetery, Turners Falls, MA for family only, with military honors to be provided by the 54th Massachusetts Army National Guard in attendance. Visiting hours are omitted. Expressions of affection in the form of a charitable contribution in his memory are suggested in lieu of flowers to either the Friends of the Franklin County Regional Dog Shelter, 10 Sandy Lane, Turners Falls MA 10376 or the Residents Activity Fund, Charlene Manor Extended Care, 130 Colrain Rd., Greenfield, MA 01301.



The McCarthy Funeral Homes of Greenfield and Turners Fall, MA, have been entrusted with the arrangements. Guest book and condolence message available at





