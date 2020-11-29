Richard Taferner, a longtime resident of Northfield and its former Police Chief, passed away on November 25, 2020 at the age of 90.Born in Pelham Manor, NY, Richard was the son of Joseph Andrew and Glorianna Grace Taferner. Richard was the third of their four children: Joseph, Laurel, Richard and Heather. He attended The Salisbury School in Salisbury, CT and Virginia Military Institute in Lexington City, VA. After graduation he was deployed to Korea where he commanded an outpost overlooking the DMZ. His military service continued after his return from Korea as a pilot in the US Army.
Shortly after returning from Korea, Richard married Mary Blake Carroll, a lifelong resident of Greenfield. The two were married at Holy Trinity Church. Richard and Mary were blessed with three little girls, Christine, Grace Ann, and Heather-Jo who they raised in Port Washington, NY. Their 63 year marriage and commitment to each other created a loving, secure family life that their children treasured and set a powerful example for future generations.
Richard remained an active reservist in the US army for 18 years as he pursued a civilian career. Intelligent and organized, Richard worked in sales until he decided to follow his heart and joined the New York City Police Department. A rookie in his thirties, he started as a patrolman and then was tagged to educate recruits at the police academy. During the NYC blackout of 1967, Richard was on his way home from work when the lights went out in New York. He turned his car around and went back to the City where he spent the night helping those trapped in the subways make their way to the surface. After passing the sergeants exam, he served out the rest of his 20 year career in the Internal Affairs department of the NYPD.
Richard retired to Northfield, MA, where he accepted a new challenge as Chief of Police, a post he held for ten years. He enjoyed his work immensely. Order, safety and the duty to enforce the laws of the commonwealth with equity were his priorities. Richard was often the first on scene for medical calls and working with the Northfield Volunteer First Aid Squad was a source of great satisfaction to the man who had always loved medicine and helping others. During his career in Northfield he was a mentor to many young officers who served under him. He taught them the things he had always put into practice in his own career, critical thinking and restraint, integrity and honesty, patience and kindness. Many of those officers are still serving their communities and Richard's legacy will live on in them.
Richard was a larger than life figure to so many. Tall in stature, broad shouldered, he had a commanding presence. While he was a man of few words, his presence and personal integrity spoke for him. He was a man committed to helping others in distress and making a difference in his community.
He will be missed most especially by his family: his daughter Christine and husband Rodd, his daughter Grace and husband Don, his five grandchildren, Meredith, Kelly, Michael, Kurt and Brandon as well as his five great grandchildren, Josie, Camilla, Michael, Maxine and Patrick. He is also survived by two people who loved him dearly, his sister Heather and longtime caretaker Marie.
Richard is now reunited with his beloved Mary who passed away in 2018 and his youngest daughter Heather who passed away on November 27, 2020 two days after Richard's passing.
Richard and Mary created a remarkable family who will remember them always with abounding love and gratitude.
A private family service at Calvary Cemetery is planned for the spring of 2021.
The McCarthy Funeral Homes of Greenfield and Turners Falls, MA, have been entrusted with his care and arrangements.