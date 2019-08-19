Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard G. Kamper. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Richard G. Kamper, 75, of Milford MA, died Saturday (August 17 , 2019) at the Milford Regional Medical Center after a brief illness surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Mary Jane (Bush) Kamper.



Richard was born in Greenfield MA, the son of the late Richard E. Kamper and the late Betty E. (St. Cyr) Kamper, who later married William C. Fleming. He was a graduate of Greenfield High School and served in the US Army for three years in France. He later received his associate degree from Greenfield Community College.



Richard was first employed as a manager for the Scott Paper Company. He then was employed as a sales representative for the John Hancock Life Insurance Company and later started his own real estate company, located in Milford MA.



Richard then began his long career in financial planning. He was the principal of Richard G. Kamper & Associates located in Milford MA. He had extensive experience in the financial service business. For ten years he taught many different courses on insurance and investments at Northeastern University. Richard also devoted many hours to non-profit organizations.



Along with his beloved wife of 49 years, he is survived by 2 sons: Kevin Kamper of Milford MA and Todd Kamper and his fiancee Alison of Douglas MA; also 2 granddaughters: both named Emily. Also his longtime best friend, "Uncle Charlie" Kosterman of Greenfield MA.



His funeral, with Military Honors, will be held Thursday (August 22nd) at 9am from the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in Sacred Heart Church, 187 Hopedale Street, Hopedale MA. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in Milford MA. Visiting hours will be held Wednesday (August 21st) from 5pm to 8pm.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Lawrence J. Heron Chapter #6 Post, c/o Mr. Paul Brunetti, 65 Douglas Drive, Bellingham MA 02019.





