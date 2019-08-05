Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard H. Bassett. View Sign Service Information Kidder Funeral Home 1 Parker Avenue Northfield , MA 01360 (413)-498-5359 Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Henry Bassett, 96 of Northfield passed away peacefully at home on July 31, 2019. Richard was born in Northfield to Henry & Olive (Holton) Bassett on March 28, 1923.



Richard married the former Marion Hewitt on August 28, 1954. Marion predeceased him on December 28, 1987.



He is survived and lovingly remembered by his 3 children, Clifford of Port St. Lucie, FL, Edmund of Northfield, MA and Janice (Dustin) Towne of Gill, MA.



Four grandchildren, Robert Bassett, Shawna Hanna, Nathan & Jared Towne and 3 great grandchildren, Chloe, Hunter, and Liam. Richard's is also survived by his brother Roger Bassett (Donna), and sisters Grace Flood, Marita Kozma, and Beatrice Aldrich and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his sister Evelyn Stevens.



Richard was a lifelong Northfield resident, graduating from Northfield High School in 1942 and building the home he resided in. After high school he worked for B.F. Lawrence, and then Bartlett Tree Service clearing power lines and for the Montague Tree Department. In 1951 he went into business with his brother-in-law John Elie (Elie & Bassett Caretaking & Trucking) performing tree work, landscaping and trucking, eventually branching out on his own in 1962. Bassett Caretaking as it was known, involved snowplowing, firewood deliveries, trucking, lawn mowing, landscaping and painting. Before retiring in 1988 he worked 9 years as a custodian at Pioneer Valley Regional School.



He was civic minded and was Northfields' Tree Warden from 1970 to 1996 and Cemetery Commissioner from 1966 to 1996. After 1996, Richard continued to maintain the Northfield and also the Gill cemeteries which included digging graves by hand until the age of 85.



As a younger adult Richard was an amateur boxer, a member of the Greenfield Rubber League softball team, and after retiring was a mixed league bowling team member. Richard was also a member of the Moose Club for several years.



Richard enjoyed the outdoors and spent as much time as possible engaged in outside activities. He cut, split and delivered wood from his woodlot. He tapped maple trees, collecting, boiling and selling or giving away the syrup. He owned and regularly used an old Ford 8N tractor.



He was an avid hunter and fisherman, shooting many whitetail bucks in his lifetime. He also involved his sons in fishing excursions including ice fishing in VT, and salmon fishing in ME. He owned snowmobiles and was a proficient ice skater in his younger years. He enjoyed watching baseball and the western channel.



Richard was never good at remembering names, but always had a cheerful disposition and warm greeting. He enjoyed going to restaurants and socializing with friends and family and attending the Northfield Senior Center. He leaves those who knew him with many happy memories and he will be greatly missed.



The family wishes to express their appreciation to Overlook Hospice for their compassionate care they gave to our dad.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Northfield Council of Aging or LifePath Meal on Wheels.



Calling hours will be held on Thursday, August 8th from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Avenue, Northfield, MA. On Friday, August 9th, a graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM at the West Northfield Cemetery. The Rev. Bruce Burks, pastor of the Advent Chrisitian Church, Vernon, Vt. Will officiate.



