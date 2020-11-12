1/
Richard J. Kamensky
Colonel Richard J. Kamensky "Uncle Dick" passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 84 years young. Richard was a retired Army Colonel and served in the United States Military for 26 years. He received a Bronze Star with V Device and a Vietnamese cross of Gallantry along with many other decorations and honors.

Richard was born in Leverett, Massachusetts on July 3, 1936 and was the son of the late John and Helena (Buneveck) Kamensky. He is survived by his sister Rita Kamensky and brother John Kamensky. Along with two nieces Suzanne and Sandra, nephew Jamie and a number of great nieces and nephews. Richard was dedicated to his family, going above and beyond with his love and generosity. He always had an ear to listen and was always ready to give advice. Richard was also an avid bridge player and received a life master award.

Richard will be set to rest in Washington Crossing National Cemetery with full Military Honors on Tuesday, November 17 at 9:30AM where he will always be honored as the hero he was. Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Volpe funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to Disabled American Veterans in Richard's name at DAV.org .



Published in Recorder on Nov. 12, 2020.
