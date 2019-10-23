Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard L. Burrows. View Sign Service Information Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home Inc 40 Church St Shelburne Falls , MA 01370 (413)-625-2121 Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Burrows 90 of 45 Ashfield Rd passed away Monday morning 9/21/2019 at the Buckley Nursing Home in Greenfield following a short period of illness.



Dick was born 7/11/29 in Brattleboro Vt. to Pliny and Lucy (Weatherhead) of Vernon Vt. He attended school in Vernon and Brattleboro and graduated from Brattleboro High School. He was one of five siblings, three older brothers William, John, and Pliny Jr all WWII overseas vets and one baby sister Marilyn (Pat) Burrows who survives him. Mom and Dad instilled in their children, by example, a lifestyle of focus on family values and commitment to community involvement. Dick's life achievements reflect their tutoring.



Dick never claimed to excel in the classroom. You could tell that the classroom was not his favorite place to be. HOWEVER it was at BHS that he met the love of his life Joan Barry who became his bride on St Patrick's day 3/17/51. A family beginning. Joan passed in 2017. They were married for 66 years. He always referred to her as MY BRIDE. The family grew with the arrival of Barry in 1953 and Beth in 1955 with homes in Brattleboro, Bellows Falls and Chester, Vermont and Shelburne Falls, MA.



Dick's family includes his son Barry, wife Kathleen and their children Stephen (Iris), daughter Susan (Matt). His daughter Beth Martin (predeceased by husband Edgar) and their children Brianna (Aaron), Walter (Kristen), and Barrett (Beth). Stephen's children Peter, William and Cora, Brianna's children Ava and Rowan, Walter's children Jacob, Madyson, Sadie and Kinsley and Barrett's children Hailey and Tucker.



Dick always demonstrated his commitment to the communities where he lived by his activism. As a service club member he was actively involved in the Masons, Rotary and Kiwanis. He was a town meeting moderator in Chester and a member of the town recreation committee there. In Shelburne Falls he was treasurer of the Sawyer Fund and the Wells Trust. He was very active in the Trinity Church serving as treasurer there.



He was a career banker. He held operational management positions in small town banks in Vermont and in 1969 he moved the family to Shelburne Falls, having found career opportunities in Massachusetts. He retired in 1991 working as a commercial loan officer for a Western Ma regional bank. If you asked him about his career he would tell you that he was a proud survivor of the 1980's banking merger and acquisition frenzy and happy to be able to retire early and spend more time with his family.



He retired from work to an active life helping his family and community. He continued to be involved in community activism into his mid 80's. Within the family he was the go-to guy for home improvement projects and day to day home maintenance needs. Beth and Barry would say if you need help call Dad.



The head coach of The New England Patriots Football Team (his favorite sports team) has a mantra phrase. JUST DO YOUR JOB. Dad did that!



In lieu of flowers we are respectfully requesting donations in his memory be made to the .



Visiting hours will be held Friday evening, Oct. 25,2019 from 6 to 8 Pm at the Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Shelburne Falls. The funeral service will be at 10:00 AM Saturday, Oct 26 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the North (Hunt) Cemetery in Vernon, Vermont. A gathering and a lunch will be held afterwards in Bernardston at the Bernardston United Church.



To send a message of condolence to Dick's family please visit

