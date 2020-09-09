Richard E. Lovett, 57, of Millers Falls died Monday 9/7/2020 at the Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. He was born in Greenfield on June 20, 1963, the son of Howard and Shirley (Hawley) Lovett, who predeceased him.
Richard spent some time at Greenfield High School but set out to pursue life adventures prior to completing his GED.
Richard was a jack of all trades, master of none. Over the years he held jobs at Judd Wire and Agway to name a few. He also spent several years painting and roofing with local friends/contractors.
Richard was a lifelong New England sports fan but took a special interest in the Patriots and Red Sox. With that said, it needed to be a total blow out for him to peacefully enjoy the games. If the score was close you would find him pacing around cussing about how the boys didn't have it together that day. Prior to COVID you could find his name placard on a bench outside of Millers Pub marking his ritualistic stress relief spot during Patriot's games. Richard enjoyed fishing and had the opportunity to fish many areas around Massachusetts and Florida. He would heckle other sportsman saying "picture of the fish or it never happened". His most common pastime was hacking away on the golf course. For Richard, it was never about the score. It was about enjoying the beautiful New England weather and the brotherhood forged through the frustration of trying to keep the ball in play. Richard loved people and was a master of conversation. Whether having a beer at the pub or relaxing on the stoop of his apartment, he lived for the interaction with others.
Among his survivors, Richard leaves a son, Shaun Lovett and his wife Caitlin of Waddell, AZ; two sisters, Brenda Dedinas and her husband Alan of Greenfield and Joyce Morin and her husband Kenneth of Turners Falls; three brothers, Stephan Lovett and his wife Norma of Greenfield, Gary Lovett of Greenfield and Terry Lovett and his wife Deanna of Northfield; and many cherished nieces and nephews.
Funeral services and burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Franklin County Sherriff's Office Regional Dog Shelter, 10 Sandy Lane, Turners Falls, MA 01376.
